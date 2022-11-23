ELKTON — Estes Express Lines, a trucking company located off of Chesapeake Blvd. near Maloney Road, will continue with its plans for expansion after being approved for annexation by the Elkton town mayor and commissioners.
The 37.7 acre expansion plan hinged on a decision from the Cecil County Council to rezone the 37.7 acres of land, owned by Perch Creek Properties, LLC., from High Density Residential to Business Industrial. The rezoning was needed because Estes’ plans include a 10,000 square foot five bay truck maintenance shop and a 843 space parking lot on the land.
A topic of discussion regarding the expansion included an agreement Estes made with the county regarding an emergency road cutting across the property from Chesapeake Blvd. to Maloney Road. The road is promised to only be used by county vehicles in case of emergencies. Addressing this concern, the Elkton Planning Commission’s vote for recommendation of approval for the annexation was contingent upon cooperation of Cecil County emergency services to only use the road if necessary. To ensure the road is only used by county vehicles, access control measures will be put at each end of the road, according to County Attorney Lawrence Scott.
A public hearing for the rezoning was held during the council’s Oct. 18 legislative session. After only one member of the public spoke against the expansion, the council approved the rezoning.
Regardless of if the rezoning was granted or not, the Town of Elkton’s annexation of the 37.7 acres was inevitably going to happen. The annexation by the town is necessary, since any future development plans on the land will need to tap into Elkton’s water and sewer due to the location of the land.
Members of the public had the opportunity to speak for or against the annexation during the Elkton town and commissioners meeting last Tuesday, Nov. 16 during a public hearing. No one from the public spoke for or against the annexation and it was approved by the town.
“Not all 37 acres will be developed, a lot of that acreage will be left for the forestry preservation,” said a representative from Estes Express Lines during the public hearing. “We have been excited to see about a 20 percent increase in employment since we did our 58-door dock addition and we anticipate another 25 to 30 percent increase with this development.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.