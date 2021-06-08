ELKTON — On Saturday, June 5th, Elkton’s Tidewater Tattoo Studios celebrated its 35th anniversary. Founded by Elkton Town Commissioner Rob Massimiano in 1986, Tidewater Tattoo, which is located on West Main Street in Elkton, has established itself as a go-to location for bodyart and tattoos in Cecil County.
“I love what I do,” Massimiano said, after finishing up a lunch outside C3ntral Tavern with other Town of Elkton officials and members of the community.
“In the very beginning, [customers were] sparse,” Massimiano said, recalling Tidewater Tattoo’s early days. “But as you tattoo, you build up a well of people and clients. You take care of them, you give them a good price, and your well of people just grows.”
Building a consistent base of customers, who can serve as both references and walking advertisements, is crucial in the tattooing industry. Over his nearly 4 decades of work, Massimiano says that many of his regulars have been coming to Tidewater for over 30 years.
“Now their kids are coming,” Massimiano chuckled.
For the celebration, Massimiano secured a cordoned-off section of North Street where a small pavilion was set up for live music. Friends and community members turned out to play, with Massimiano’s own band — the Nightcrawlers — taking the stage later in the day. According to Massimiano, over 100 members of the community dropped by to join in the day-long festivities.
According to Massimiano, the event was an invitation to the community to get involved and celebrate with him and the rest of Tidewater Tattoo’s staff. Which isn’t to say that Tidewater ceased business during the celebration — Tidewater’s other two artists continued doing tattoos through the morning half of the celebration.
In addition to Massimiano, Tidewater boasts the artistic talents of Jesse Overton — who has worked at Tidewater for 18 years — and, for the last 7 years, Massimiano’s own son, Dave Massimiano. Massimiano was initially surprised when Dave displayed interest in tattooing, but had nothing but praise for his son’s art.
“I’m continually surprised and amazed with his talent,” Massimiano said.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tidewater closed its doors, along with most other businesses in the county. From March 2020 to June 2020, Massimiano and company weren’t able to work, as health and safety protocols prevented work as up-close and personal as tattooing. But, after they were able to reopen, Massimiano says that Tidewater has been ‘going gangbusters.’
“The very day we returned we were booked up for the next 3 months,” Massimiano said.
And those bookings were simply the backlog of appointments that the pandemic had postponed, another several months swiftly booked themselves as clients were let out of quarantine and decided now was the time to finally get that tattoo.
According to Massimiano, tattoing can be a tough business to make it in, reliant on building that ‘well’ of reliable people. But once an artist has established themself, as Tidewater Tattoo has done in Elkton, things can only go up.
“If you’re a good artist,” Massimiano said. “You can really make it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.