ELKTON — Elkton Police Department’s 2023 National Night Out drew hundreds to Meadow Park Tuesday night for not only food, games and displays, but also the retirement of Niko and Mauser, two Elkton Police Department (EPD) K-9s.
After five years of service, over 250 deployments and his assistance in the seizure of over $200,500 related to narcotics distribution, K-9 Niko suffered an injury in 2022 that rendered him temporarily paralyzed.
Niko has since recovered from his injuries and was able to enjoy applause from the crowd during his retirement ceremony.
Similar to Niko, K-9 Mauser has served five and a half years with EPD, where he was deployed 341 times, assisted in seizing over $59,000 related to narcotics and other crimes as well as the seizure of 13 firearms through his drug detection.
Due to the legalization of cannabis in Maryland, which went into effect on July 1, Mauser’s narcotic detection no longer qualifies as probable cause since officers cannot differentiate between Mauser’s cannabis detection, or illegal narcotic detection.
After K-9 Niko’s handler Det. Daniel Morgan and K-9 Mauser’s handler, Cpl. Matthew Nussle received certificates from the Town of Elkton and a demonstration of Mauser’s abilities was completed, K-9 Drax was introduced.
Drax — an 18-month-old German Shepherd that will be filling the vacancy left by the retirement of Niko and Mauser — is trained in narcotics and patrol. Drax is still in training but did his first demonstration after Mauser performed his last for National Night Out attendees.
Once the demonstrations were complete, attendees returned to the festivities of National Night Out.
Kayden Woznicki, 7, said he went to National Night Out to meet police officers because his goal is to become an officer so he can “protect the good people and the community from bad guys.”
“And I also like kicking doors and tasers,” Woznicki said.
Officers raced against kids through the inflatable obstacle course, battled in an intense game of tug-of-war and shared many laughs with the community throughout the event.
“National Night Out is an opportunity for us to get out and engage with the community in a non-stress environment,” said the Chief of Police for EPD Carolyn Rogers. “We want to see the kids engage with our officers so we can plant seeds to let kids know that we are here to help them.”
