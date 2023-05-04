Joseph Piner, local producer and director, said John Smith was the perfect person to star in his documentary called "John - Living With Mental Illness." It airs at 7 p.m. May 13 on Maryland Public Television.
A movie crew films John Smith in downtown Elkton. The documentary, called "John - Living With Mental Illness," airs May 13 at 7 p.m. on Maryland Public Television
ELKTON — Known for the bright outfits he wears around town and his rapping abilities, John Smith is the subject of an upcoming documentary that will be shown May 13 that focuses on Smith and his struggles with mental illness. If you've spent any time in the county seat, you have probably seen Smith, a 53 year old performer who pursues his art to cope with schizophrenia and all that comes with the disease.
"People see John walking up the street and entertaining people," said Joseph Piner, producer and director of "John - Living With Mental Illness." "But they don't know why he's the way he is."
He's hard to miss in the ornate outfits he wears on a daily basis; some days looking like an Egyptian prince, other days more like Elvis Presley. However, he's always got a smile and a song.
Piner, owner of CineFocus & Media Productions, was in search of a new project and, while visiting his mother in Elkton, Smith walked by. He stopped and offered to rap for them.
"That kind of got me thinking," Piner said. "I asked him to tell me about himself."
Piner said he knew right away that this was his next project. Smith understands his mental illness.
"You don't see enough documentaries on mental illness, or in film, and the stigma that comes with it," Piner said.
Smith agreed to meet him in a park in Elkton and Piner brought along his camera gear. The documentary and its message took form that day as Piner spoke with Smith.
Mental illness is a disease, Piner said, adding, "We need to look at it as a disease like cancer." It's an illness that leads many to self medicate and become addicts, he noted.
Along with his schizophrenia, Smith also struggles with anxiety and isolation. Originally from Baltimore, Smith's family has no contact with him because of the disease.
"We show every aspect. We see him trying to get help," Piner said, adding he made sure to offer resources in the documentary for those who may also need help. "The most important thing you're going to see is how the town of Elkton embraces John."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in five adults in the United States are living with some form of mental illness, and one in 25 of those have those most serious forms – such as schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder or major depression.
"There's a lot of (people like) John out there," Piner said. "John was the perfect person to tell the story."
"John - Living With Mental Illness" is 56 minutes long. It will be shown on MPT channels May 13 at 7 p.m. Watch a trailer at https://vimeo.com/821329964.
