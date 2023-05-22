ELKTON — The historic Howard Hotel building, which most recently housed Minihanes 1853 Land & Sea, a downtown Elkton icon that dates back 170 years and has hosted two U.S. presidents, suffered an estimated $1.5 million in damages during a three-alarm Sunday evening blaze, according to fire officials.


