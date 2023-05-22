Firefighters battle a blaze at Elkton's historic Howard Hotel building, most recently known as Minihanes, at the corner of Main and North Streets. The blaze began around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening, drawing firefighters from all across the county and neighboring states.
Flames were visible through the roof of both 111 W. Main Street and 110 W. Main, the site of the former Howard House, during a three-alarm blaze that summoned nearly 100 local firefighters to the scene Sunday evening.
Firefighters battle a Sunday evening blaze at Elkton's historic Howard Hotel building, most recently known as Minihanes, at the corner of Main and North Streets. Three ladder trucks were deployed to combat the all-stories fire.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
Local firefighting officials observe the blaze that did an estimated $1.5 million in damages to Elkton's former Howard House and adjacent buildings Sunday evening.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
ELKTON — The historic Howard Hotel building, which most recently housed Minihanes 1853 Land & Sea, a downtown Elkton icon that dates back 170 years and has hosted two U.S. presidents, suffered an estimated $1.5 million in damages during a three-alarm Sunday evening blaze, according to fire officials.
