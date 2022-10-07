ELKTON — Debbie Thompson often feels like an actress in a car commercial when she runs errands in Elkton.
That’s because curious people frequently approach the Elkton resident in parking lots and ask her a bunch of questions about the eye-catching vehicle she drives — a 2022 Epic, which is essentially a glorified golf cart powered by eight 6-volt batteries. The supercart reaches 35 mph and seats six.
But, unlike a golf cart, it is a street-legal vehicle.
“I only go around town in it, like to Acme to buy groceries, and it’s perfect for that type of thing. Everywhere I go, I get a lot of compliments and a lot of questions about it,” Debbie said of her novelty ride. “I don’t know if I’m the only one in Cecil County who has one of these, but I’ve never seen one around here before.”
Debbie and her husband, Keith, bought the new Epic about four months ago for $18,000 as an alternative means of transportation to avoid paying high gasoline prices. It plugs into a 110-volt electric socket for recharging. Because the vehicle’s roof is equipped with solar panels that perpetually recharge the vehicle, however, relying on home electricity for recharging is rarely needed to be done.
“Saving money by not having to buy gas was a big consideration,” Debbie said, before shifting her focus to the efficiency of the battery-powered vehicle. “I was riding around in it for a long time and the gauge still showed that it had plenty of power. I was getting scared that maybe the gauge was wrong — but it wasn’t. I’ve charged it only three times since July.”
The 12-foot-long Epic, which has an MVA registration and license plates, is perfect for someone who wants to protect the environment and drives predominantly on municipal roads, according to Debbie, who remarked, “It does the atmosphere good, but it’s not at the price point of a Tesla.”
Keith chimed in, “I’ve never seen the (power) gauge drop below 80 percent. Fully charged, it will give you about 50 miles of continuous driving.”
Illustrating why the Epic is perfect for his wife, Keith said, “To give you some idea of how little she drives (conventional vehicles), she has a 2014 Ford Fusion and it just went over 10,000 miles the other day.”
Debbie, who is in her 70s, is retired after working 30 years with Morgan Stanley, the parent company of Discover. Keith works as a certified public accountant. The couple lives within Elkton town limits.
The gleaming black Epic has many amenities found in automobiles, including a back-up camera, leather-upholstered bench seats — three rows of them — and a sound bar for the radio, which, according to Debbie, is a “really great sound system.” It has basic equipment, too, such as turn signals, headlights, two glove compartments, a USB port, windshield wipers, cup holders and a trunk-like compartment for cargo.
But the Epic lacks a heater. Plastic coverings, however, can be snapped onto the back and side openings — something Debbie might do. (It has a permanent windshield.)
“I really don’t mind being out in the cold air. I’ll just put a coat on. I will continue driving this all through the winter, as long as it’s not snowing or raining,” Debbie said.
Debbie loves her Epic — to the point that she takes joy rides. “If I’m sitting at home and it’s a nice day, I’ll hop in it and drive around our neighborhood,” she said.
Through her Epic travels during the past few months, Debbie has learned that such a glorified golf cart is better suited for an owner who likes interacting with people. That’s because the vehicle certainly attracts attention — and sparks conversations. Fortunately, Debbie is quite gregarious.
“The first time I went to the grocery store in it, this man who probably was in his 80s came up to me as I was getting ready to drive home, and he asked me all kinds of questions,” Debbie recalled. “I talked to him for a really long time. I didn’t want to rush off because he was such a sweet, elderly man — but the whole time we were talking, I kept thinking, ‘All my frozen food is melting’.”
On another occasion, while Debbie and Keith were patronizing MD Beer Company on South Bridge Street in Elkton, about a quarter-mile from their home, conversations about the Epic evolved into Epic demonstrations.
“I was taking people for rides around the parking lot, five at a time. When I’d get back, more people were waiting. It felt like I was taking kids for pony rides,” Debbie said with a chuckle.
