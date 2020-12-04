ELKTON — The Town of Elkton withdrew two resolutions from its regularly scheduled meeting of the Mayor and Commissioners regarding a proposed special taxing district for the Southfields Planned Use Development project in order to hold another public hearing on the matter on Dec. 16.
The two related resolutions, R8-2020 and R9-2020, were removed from the town’s agenda Wednesday because the town wants to have another public hearing regarding the proposed measures, according to Elkton Mayor Rob Alt.
A public hearing on the resolutions was originally held during the town’s Oct. 7 meeting, but no one from the public spoke about the proposed resolutions. Alt said the town wanted to make sure to give the public every opportunity to offer comment regarding the proposed resolutions. The next public hearing on the matter is scheduled for Dec. 16 at noon before the Mayor and Commissioners.
The two related resolutions would establish a special taxing district encompassing certain parcels of land connected to the Southfields project and would authorize the issuance of bonds for the purpose of funding public improvements for the district.
During the October public meeting, Southfields PUD developer Ray Jackson of Stonewall Capital said that what he was seeking with the creation of the special taxing district was private financing for an infrastructure project that would include the creation of public roads, including the main boulevard for the Southfields project. The project would also include related infrastructure projects such as a proposed water tower and sewer pump stations for the development. In addition, the financing would include some traffic related improvements to Maryland 212 and U.S. Route 40.
During the October meeting, Jackson said the benefit to both himself and the town is that the special taxing district would allow the project to be funded up front with respect to all infrastructure improvements. He noted the town would also act as a trustee for the funds and that any payment of the trust funds would only occur with the approval of the town. Jackson reiterated at that time that he is not seeking any public funds for the project, noting that the residual revenue generated from the project would actually add revenues to the town’s coffers.
Over the last several months of discussions one of the points that has been continually discussed is that residents of Elkton will not see their taxes increased if the resolutions are approved. The taxes would be the sole responsibility of the property owners located in the Southfields district. Alt said the concern over tax increases has been the most common question asked regarding the proposed resolutions.
During discussions over the last several months it has been reiterated that the proposed bonds would not exceed $15 million, although the projected cost estimates have come in several million dollars lower than the cap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.