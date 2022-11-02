082622_whg_ElktonWMImages1.jpg

Trash and bulk items placed on a curb in Elkton for Waste Management to pick up.

 COURTESY OF THE TOWN OF ELKTON

ELKTON — Beginning Nov. 7, Waste Management (WM) in Elkton will pick up both trash and recycling on the same day and will no longer pick up any unscheduled bulk items. Residents are asked to have their trash and recycling ready in two separate bins for pickup no later than 6 a.m. on their designated collection day.

