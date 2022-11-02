ELKTON — Beginning Nov. 7, Waste Management (WM) in Elkton will pick up both trash and recycling on the same day and will no longer pick up any unscheduled bulk items. Residents are asked to have their trash and recycling ready in two separate bins for pickup no later than 6 a.m. on their designated collection day.
Currently providing trash pickup Mondays and Tuesdays and recycling pick up on Thursdays and Fridays, WM runs six trucks for trash and three trucks for recycling. The new pick up schedule focuses on efficiency by doing pickups for both trash and recycling Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays running a truck for trash and a separate truck for recycling on the same day.
The neighborhoods that are due for collection on Mondays are: Chapel Run, Delancy Road, Estates of Walnut Lane, Gilpin Manor, Meadows at Elk Creek, Patriot’s Glenn, Red Hill (Hickory Knoll), Turnquist, Walnut Hill and Washington Woods.
Neighborhoods scheduled for collection on Tuesdays are: Downtown Elkton, Elkton Heights, Friendship Heights, Hermitage and Hollingsworth Manor.
The remaining neighborhoods – Buck Hill Farms, Buttonwoods, Delancy Village, Gray Hills, Kensington Courts, Normira Heights, South Stream and Thompson Estates – are scheduled for collection on Thursdays.
WM says the change is the best alternative to increase efficiency without having to increase service costs to residents. Elkton residents currently pay $36 on a quarterly basis – which equates to $12 a month for trash and recycling services. The national average is between $20 and $80 a month for trash and recycling services.
WM also hopes the change will increase the recycling habits of Elkton residents as the average household in Elkton is 4.5 pounds per week below the national weekly average per household recycling of 10 pounds and 17 pounds above the national weekly average per household of 30 pounds of trash disposal per week.
The town of Elkton currently spends a total of $191,897.06 annually on trash disposal – $162,771.08 of that is the additional cost Elkton pays to properly dispose of the excessive trash. $29,125.98 of the $191,897.06 can be saved by increased recycling as it costs WM $79 to dispose of one ton of trash in Cecil County and only $22 to recycle one ton of recycling.
Increasing recycling habits to put Elkton households on par with the national average of 10 pounds of recycling per week rather than 5.5 pounds will lower the amount of excessive trash and reduce the $191,897.06 the town spends in annual trash disposal.
In a previous interview regarding trash collection in Elkton, Mayor Rob Alt noted that if the town is able to cut back on the spending associated with the $191,897.06 then the town would use the money to buy trash and recycling toters for residents.
Bulk item pick ups can be scheduled once a month. Residents should call the Department of Public Works at (410) 392-6636 to schedule.
