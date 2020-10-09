ELKTON — A public hearing was held Wednesday on the proposed creation of a special taxing district for the Southfields Planned Unit Development, but town officials took no action on the measure as they wanted to have some additional time to consider the proposal.
Southfields PUD developer, Ray Jackson of Stonewall Capital was part of a Town of Elkton Mayor and Commissioners Zoom meeting Wednesday where he, and several other participants, discussed the proposed special taxing district.
Jackson said what he was seeking with the creation of the special taxing district was private financing for an infrastructure project which would include the creation of public roads, including the main boulevard for the Southfields project. The project would also include related infrastructure projects such as a proposed water tower and sewer pump stations for the development. In addition, the financing would include some traffic related improvements to Maryland 212 and U.S. Route 40.
“What we are requesting in lieu of public financing is a special tax district where we can assess a special tax through the sale of bonds that would be collected similar to a property tax,” Jackson said during the meeting Wednesday.
Jackson said the benefit to both himself and the town is that the special taxing district would allow the project to be funded up front with respect to all infrastructure improvements. He noted that the town would also act as a trustee for the funds and that any payment of the trust funds would only occur with the approval of the town.
After Jackson gave a synopsis of the project, Elkton Mayor Rob Alt said that one of the questions that keeps coming up regarding the project is a concern from current Elkton residents regarding a possible tax increase. He said he has been telling residents that there will be no additional taxes that town residents will be responsible for paying.
Jackson said that he is not seeking any public funds for the project and that the residual revenue generated from the project would actually add revenues to the town’s coffers, not detract from their funding.
During the meeting it was reiterated several times that the taxes on the Southfields project would be the sole responsibility of the property owners in the Southfields district.
During the discussion on the proposed special taxing district, Elkton Town Commissioner Jean Broomell asked how financing the district by use of a special tax differs from how a developer might normally handle a development?
Jackson responded that a developer would generally work with their strategic partners and would put in the infrastructure in a piecemeal fashion, only building a portion of the lots and roads at a time. He said the difference with the proposed special taxing district is that funds would be available to develop all the infrastructure at one time.
Town Administrator Lewis George told the commissioners he liked the idea that the infrastructure would all be done at one time as opposed to being done in a piecemeal fashion.
Attorney Alan Cason, with the law firm McGuireWoods, LLP, who is working with Jackson on the project, said that the special taxing district is a fairly well established finance option common throughout the State of Maryland and that the benefit of the project is that it allows debt for the project to be acquired on a tax-exempt basis, which in turn lowers the cost to the developer of the project versus bank-funded loan mechanisms.
Attorney Kimberly Min with Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP in Baltimore told the commissioners that the town is not offering its full faith and credit for the bonds. Meaning the town is under no obligation to pay the bonds back. The town is merely acting as a facilitator to create the mechanism for the issuance of the bonds to fund the project. She further noted that the apparent intention is that the bonds be privately marketed to investors who specialize in these types of bond purchases and it will be those investors who will be providing the funds for the project, that will then be paid back only by those in the special taxing district.
It was discussed that the proposed bonds would not exceed $15 million, although George noted that current cost estimates placed the projected cost of the infrastructure project at $12 million.
MuniCap, Inc. is anticipated to be the appointed administrator of the bond trust funds and MuniCap President Keenan Rice was also present during the meeting to answer questions regarding the proposal. During the discussion, Rice noted that special taxing districts, like the ones proposed in Elkton, are a great way for different types of properties to share the cost of a shared improvement over time. As the Southfields project anticipates several different projects as part of the whole, Rice noted this is the most traditional use of a special taxing district around the state of Maryland.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting on the Southfields project, no members of the public spoke about the proposal. Following the public hearing portion, Alt noted that the town would not be approving the measure at Wednesday’s meeting, in order to give commissioners time to fully digest the information. George said the matter would be discussed against at the town’s Oct. 14 work session and could perhaps be voted on later in the month.
There was also a public hearing on a request by Morris & Ritchie Associates, Inc, representing Southfields of Elkton Capital Development (Stonewall Capital) to waive the requirement that 20 percent of the proposed residential lots are recorded prior to permits being issued for non-residential uses in the Southfields project.
George said the amendment was so that developers of the Southfields project could build on Parcel I before they built the minimum number of homes in the residential part of the development. The mayor and commissioners unanimously approved allowing the 20 percent waiver for the project.
In other matters before the mayor and commissioners:
• The town voted to approve the purchase of the LTC James Victor McCool Armory and a provision for a Maryland Historic Trust easement for the property (more details to follow in Wednesday’s Whig).
• The town approved an award to Buchart Horn, Inc. for an adaptive reuse feasibility study for the old Elkton Council Hall at 110-112 North Street in the amount of $15,000. The new use would “showcase the building and transform the space in such a way as to add economic value to the downtown and provide a revenue source for Elkton’s Main Street organization, the Elkton Alliance,” according to the request for proposal. Elkton Planning Director Jeanne Minner said the town received a grant of $16,000 for the project and that while the town received eight proposals, Buchart Horn provided the best options offering three proposed primary design concepts and offering to recommend uses for the building so the town can request additional grant funding.
• The town also unanimously approved renewing towing services contracts with Crouse Auto Body and Purnell Body Shop, a stormwater management agreement with Elkton Housing Authority for the property located at Sheffield Street and North Bridge Street and a public works agreement with Elkton Housing Authority for the Willows at Rudy Park.
• The town also unanimously approved a one-year lease extension with the American Red Cross for the premises located at 207 Blue Ball Road.
