ELKTON — Elkton residents will notice an increase in the trash services section of their water and sewer bill after the Elkton Mayor and Commissioners recommended unanimous approval for the town to start a five year contract with Republic Services.
Currently, Elkton residents pay $36 quarterly for trash collection which is about $12 a month. During the first year of the new contract with Republic Services, residents will be paying $28.50 a month which is $85.50 quarterly.
Over the five years that the contract is approved for, residents will pay an average of $31.50 a month, or $94.5 quarterly for trash services.
The town’s new trash hauler comes after Waste Management — the town’s current trash collector — opted to not submit a bid to renew their services in Elkton.
The town of Elkton was paying Waste Management $773,000 a year for weekly trash and recycling collection. Waste Management and Elkton engaged in numerous discussions regarding the “stress” Elkton’s trash accumulation was having on Waste Management’s operation.
Waste Management requested that the town pay them 15 percent more to continue trash and recycling collection but the town declined, citing overall dissatisfaction with Waste Management’s services.
Now, Elkton’s trash and recycling services will be carried out by Republic Service for $1,759,372 a year — nearly $987,000 more than the town was paying Waste Management. The new contract will go into effect November 1, 2023.
“That’s just how today’s industry is,” said Director of Elkton Department of Public Works Dan Handley. “Everything is more expensive.”
With the new contract, the town will be divided into five sections instead of three, and Republic Services will be in town five days a week. Similar to Waste Management, each individual section will receive trash and recycling pick-up once a week on the same day each week.
Residents will receive a notice informing them as to what day their trash collection will be scheduled for.
Republic Services will provide each resident with two 96 gallon toters — one for trash and one for recycling. Residents must use the Republic Services-issued toters or their trash will not be collected.
All trash must be inside of a Republic Services-issued toter or it will not be picked up. Additional toters can be purchased from Republic Services for a one time fee of $14.25.
Residents can request toters smaller than 96 gallons from Republic Services.
If Elkton residents wish to have large items like chairs, mattresses, appliances, etc. picked up by Republic services, they will need to call Republic Services — not the town of Elkton — to schedule a pickup date.
“This will make bulk pickup be more efficient because it will be scheduled and picked up by one particular truck at one particular address,” said Handley.
Handley noted that previously, bulk items would be left on the curb by residents and not picked up by Waste Management — prompting the Elkton Department of Public Works to go behind Waste Management and pick up the bulk items.
“The goal is to not have the Department of Public Works involved in town trash pickup at all,” said Handley.
Prior to Nov. 1, when Republic Services begins trash collection, residents will receive all of the necessary information regarding contact information, toters, how to schedule bulk pickup and all other relevant information to the trash collection changes.
The Elkton Mayor and Commissioners discussed concerns with the new trash services and the effect it could have on Elkton’s Main Street stating that the residents and businesses on Main Street will no longer be able to just throw bags on the street because Republic Services will not pick them up.
A surface-level fix would be for the residents and business to use the 96 gallon toters like the rest of the town, but Mayor Robert Alt said that is a failure waiting to happen.
“Where are they going to put the toters? They can’t leave them on the street and they can’t bring them inside,” said Alt.
A potential alternative Alt pitched was to place dumpsters in Downtown Elkton and require residents and businesses on Main Street to walk their trash to the dumpster.
How the town will handle trash on its Main Street remains an ongoing discussion. Regardless of the outcome, Republic Services and the town of Elkton will be hosting numerous informational sessions and providing educational material to all residents regarding the changes in the town’s trash collection in the coming weeks.
