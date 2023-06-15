Holly Hall mansion part of Elkton grant proposal

Elkton is holding a public hearing Wednesday in the hopes of winning $860,000 in Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development grant money to stabile historic Holly Hall mansion, abate lead paint in Elkton Armory, and install a larger water main along North Street for Elkton Music Hall.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

ELKTON — Historic Holly Hall mansion, the Armory and Elkton Music Hall are on the June 21 agenda of a public hearing with the hope of winning Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Strategic Demolition Grant funds.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.