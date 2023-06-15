Elkton is holding a public hearing Wednesday in the hopes of winning $860,000 in Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development grant money to stabile historic Holly Hall mansion, abate lead paint in Elkton Armory, and install a larger water main along North Street for Elkton Music Hall.
ELKTON — Historic Holly Hall mansion, the Armory and Elkton Music Hall are on the June 21 agenda of a public hearing with the hope of winning Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Strategic Demolition Grant funds.
Jeanne Minner, Elkton's Director of Planning, said that does not mean these buildings are slated for demolition.
"It's just the name of the grant program," Minner said Wednesday.
Elkton hopes to be awarded $300,000 to mitigate lead paint in the gym area of the Armory on Railroad Avenue.
"The paint is flaking off," Minner said. "Once that's remediated the town can have events in there. There's a need to get it done."
Another $60,000 is being sought to install a water main at the former administrative offices of both the town and Cecil County. The larger main is needed to accommodate the concert venue.
Minner said the largest of the three grants is the $500,000 request for Holly Hall, the more than 200-year-old mansion at 259 South Bridge St. Elkton wants to acquire the property and find a non-profit partnership to have it brought back into use.
"We had it appraised and if we can separate it out we can acquire it for $250,000," she said. That would leave the Cordish Company – owner of the property – with another eight acres of undeveloped land adjoining Big Elk Mall and the smaller Big Elk Shopping Center. Both of those retail properties are Cordish-owned.
The public hearing will be held June 21 at noon in the Elkton Municipal Building, 100 Railroad Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.