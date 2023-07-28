CECIL COUNTY — Two municipal police agencies in Cecil County are inviting the public to attend their free National Night Out events on Tuesday (Aug. 1), when attendees will have an opportunity to casually interact with law enforcement officers and other first responders, see emergency vehicles and enjoy other activities.
The Rising Sun Police Department’s National Night Out is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday on the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun property at 300 Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway (Route 274).
A Maryland State Police helicopter will be on display there. Police patrol vehicles, fire trucks and other emergency equipment also will be on display. In addition, members of the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services’ Drone Unit will give at least one drone demonstration during the evening. A K9 demonstration also is planned.
As for the other participating law enforcement agency, the Elkton Police Department will be hosting its National Night out from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Meadow Park off Delaware Avenue in that town.
During the event, a retirement ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. for two specially-trained scent dogs, K9 Mauser, whose handler is EPD Cpl. Matthew Nussle, and K9 Niko, whose handler is EPD Ofc. Daniel Morgan.
Attendees will be able to watch K9 and drone demonstrations. Christiana Life Flight is scheduled to have a helicopter on display. In addition, police patrol vehicles, fire trucks and other emergency equipment will be on display. Chesapeake Search Dogs, a group that assists with K9 tracking aimed at locating missing people, also will participate in the event.
There will be free hot dogs, beverages and snacks. Attendees will be able to participate in games, including an inflatable obstacle course.
Also scheduled to participate in EPD’s National Night Out are members of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police, Natural Resources Police and Singerly Volunteer Fire Company.
Vendors representing various agencies will be there, too, to provide information about the services and other resources that they offer the public.
