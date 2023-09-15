ELKTON — Shortly after the Town of Elkton announced a substantial increase to trash rates in the town, Elkton residents are projected to also see an increase in their water and sewer rates early next year after town officials say “they just can’t hold off any longer.”
During the Elkton Mayor and Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, officials explained that the town currently pays its water supplier, Artesian Water, $4.60 per 1,000 gallons of water while only charging residents $4.16 per 1,000 gallons of usage, quarterly, with the town absorbing the $.44 cent difference at a loss.
To alleviate the revenue lost from charging residents a lower water rate, officials are projecting to increase the current water rate by 30 percent and the sewer rate by 45 percent.
“Water and sewer funds are intended to be operated as a business and ours is losing money,” said Steve Repole, Elkton’s Director of Finance.
The average Elkton resident uses between 9,000 and 30,000 gallons of water and sewer per quarter. With the projected increases, residents will pay $1.24 more per 1,000 gallons of water- making the new rate $5.40 per 1,000 gallons — and $3.36 more for sewer — increasing the sewer rate from $7.47 to $10.83 per 1,000 gallons.
“These increases seem excessive,” said Dave Mehelas, a 10 year Elkton resident. “It’s getting difficult to keep a roof over your head with all the increases around here because it’s less money for us to use on other things we need.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, the mayor and each of the town’s commissioners discussed the reality of the current economy and how it “has finally caught up with the town of Elkton.”
“We do the best that we can for our residents so that their pockets aren’t hurt and we have held on for as long as we could,” said Elkton Mayor Robert Alt. “The economy caught up with us and now we need to make increases.”
The last time Elkton’s water rate was adjusted was in 2015 when the town decreased the rate by 11 percent. Alt said that the move to decrease the rate was to give back to residents.
“We had a large water and sewer fund reserve and no plans, why should the municipality hold that money?” said Alt. “We wanted to help our residents so we decided to give part of it back.”
Two years later in 2017, the town also reduced the sewer rate by 11 percent.
Officials said that since the decreases, Artesian’s services have increased by 13 percent and Inframark — the contractor that has been handling the town’s sewer infrastructure since 1994 — has increased their cost for service by nearly 50 percent while Elkton’s rates have been at an 11 percent reduction.
Alt explained that his staff has advised him on numerous occasions to gradually increase water and sewer rates in each annual budget but he refused — citing that he believed the issue could be fixed through water loss solutions.
His thought process was that by locating and billing residents for water loss — water that the town buys that is unaccounted for in its billing cycle because of leaks, evaporation or other reasons — it could solve the town’s water and sewer fund issues without increasing rates.
“Water loss just isn’t the fix,” said Alt. “We have had studies done that show that our loss is only 20 percent which isn’t enough to fix our discrepancy.”
The water and sewer rate increases are two of three increases the town will be implementing in less than six months after the town’s new trash service contract more than doubled resident’s trash fee.
Officials are not certain exactly how much they will increase water and sewer rates or when the increases will go into effect as the conversation is still ongoing.
As of now, the trash service portion of the town’s water and sewer bill is expected to remain on the water and sewer bill. With the trash service increase going into effect Nov. 1, 2023 and the expected water and sewer fee increases looming, officials may break up the bills to alleviate the large expense increases all at once but they are not certain.
“We need to do the next best thing to survive because that’s just the way the world is now,” said Commissioner Charles Gibbins.
