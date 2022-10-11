Elkton drug arrests

This police photo shows suspect methamphetamine, suspect marijuana, a digital scale and other evidence confiscated by investigators while raiding an Elkton residence, which led to two arrests. The binder (top left) holds 200 pages of text titled, “Secrets of Methamphetamine Manufacture.”

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ELKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

ELKTON — A man and a woman remained jailed Monday after investigators confiscated more than two ounces of suspect methamphetamine, more than 100 baggies holding suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl and a binder containing 200 pages of text titled, “Secrets of Methamphetamine Manufacture,” while raiding their Elkton residence, according to police.

