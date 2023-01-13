ELKTON — Elkton Police Department officials are cautioning residents of a phone scam that has been reported in Harford County – in an effort to prevent people here from being victimized, should the scammers start focusing on Cecil County.
“Hopefully, by telling you this now, you will not become the victim of a crime. This scam is currently happening in Harford County, so it will probably start here in Cecil County soon,” reads a portion of the message that EPD officials posted on the agency’s Facebook page on Wednesday.
Based on the social media post, the scammers are posing as law enforcement officers when they call someone to tell him or her that an arrest warrant has been issued in his or her name and that he or she must pay money to stop the execution of that purported warrant.
This is not how law enforcement and the judicial system handle such matters, according to EPD officials.
“If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a police officer with the Elkton Police Department and they tell you there is an arrest warrant for you and you need to pay money to get it cleared up, THIS IS A SCAM. You cannot pay in advance of seeing a judge to clear up a warrant. You cannot pay over the phone for speeding tickets or fines,” the EPD post reads.
EPD officials include other warnings in the post.
“Some of these scammers are using technology to change their phone number to the police department’s number and using several different stories to try and defraud people of money. They often already know some of their potential victim’s information, such as their name or address,” the post reads.
The social media post concludes with this emphatic passage: “The Elkton Police Department DOES NOT solicit money from our citizens and WILL NOT call and ask for money. If you receive one of these phone calls, DO NOT send any type of payment and DO NOT provide any personal identifying information to the caller, such as your name, date of birth, social security number, or bank account information.”
