ELKTON — The Town of Elkton is currently reviewing plans for a proposed annexation of over 60 acres near Triumph Industrial Park, including plans to build several hundred apartment units on the land once incorporated into the town.
The proposed annexation would include 64.52 acres of woodland situated south of Dogwood Road and east of Blue Ball Road. Plans for the annexation were presented to the mayor and commissioners at last week’s town hall work session by developer Louis Ramunno – who has shown interest in the stretch of land owned by Liborio III, a Delaware-based real estate developer, for numerous years.
Ramunno presented plans for the acreage outlining the construction of an apartment complex that would hold 300-400 apartment units.
“The land is close to Triumph Industrial Park and a recycling plant, as well as I-95,” said Ramunno. “Since there is a demand for apartments in that area, we thought a complex would be a viable option for the land.”
During the hearing, Elkton’s Director of Planning, Jeanne Minner, noted that – if the project were to be approved – there would need to be improvements made to the sewer and, in the future, there would be a need for additional sources of water.
“We are pretty much at capacity with some of the pipeline projects,” said Minner. “In respect to the water capacity, we would need to have our engineers take a look, that way if we annex this we have proper water supply.”
Town commissioners discussed potential ways to supply water to the area through methods like making requests to Maryland Department of Environment for additional draw from local wells, allocating water from existing systems or purchase options from Artesian Water – the main water supplier of Elkton.
“I love annexations and bringing folks into the town and having control over what the projects are going to be,” said Elkton Mayor Robert Alt. “But water capacity is a challenge so we will need to take a look at our analysis before we make a decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.