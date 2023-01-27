ELKTON — Decades ago, hundreds of shoppers crowded sidewalks as lines of vehicles packed the narrow intersection of North and Main in Downtown Elkton, bracing for a vibrant nightlife that thrives off of a movie theater, an assortment of restaurants and an abundance of stores. Today, North and Main is a far cry from the area that once served as the business district of Cecil County in the mid-twentieth century.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.