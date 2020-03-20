ELKTON — Earlier this month, despite one public comment made on behalf of Elkton third graders, it was announced that there will be no reptile park at the community center — though the Elkton Parks & Recreation team is starting to scale out final pieces before the summer completion of the neighborhood community center.
Ed Ginder, who serves on the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, told the Mayor Rob Alt and Elkton commissioners on Wednesday night that he expects the Stockton Street facility to be a “high profile building,” and one that other communities will look to for future developments.
However, in order to give the community center a strong start, Ginder asked that equipment and staff be in place before the doors open to the community.
“It’s like the carpenter,” Ginder said, “it’s hard to do a job... if he does not have all his tools, he can not complete the job to its fullest fruition.”
The advisory board is requesting that the Parks & Recreation Department be bumped up to five full-time, two part-time recreation staff and one full-time custodian. Currently, Director Mary Magaw is a team of two with a recreation coordinator — and a list of program facilitators. Ideally, Magaw would like to have two more coordinators and an employee to fill a supervisor role, and other part-timers to help with daily operation of the community center.
“[Magaw] needs to have the staff that is going to back her up,” Ginder said.
Commissioner Charles Givens said that new hires would have to be included as budget items “we’ll have to go through that,” he said.
The commissioners ask that Magaw send into them a full list of the equipment and personnel needed to see the success of the community center, as well as what a hiring process will look like.
The $3.45 million Elkton neighborhood community center broke ground in July 2019; construction is expected to wrap up this summer.
Inside the 18,724-square-foo rec center will be a gymnasium with a full basketball court, with two marked half courts, bathrooms and three offices. Two activity rooms will be built on either side of the building, with a folding partition installed in one to divide the space.
“We all had the desire for this place so our children have somewhere to go to when our high schools are closed for the summer,” Givens added. “We looked all over town to find a suitable spot. Thank the Lord and the Board of Education, one was found and we’re standing on it today. I’m so grateful for all the hard work that’s gone into this.”
Under Alt’s leadership, the town has made tremendous strides in developing the rec center. The town also received $800,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds from the state last year to also make it happen.
Other business
The mayor and commissioners approved two budget amendments during its regular meeting.
One was to recognize funds from the Local Government Insurance Trust in the amount of $2,384 for damages to the Elkton Municipal Building related to a storm last summer. The other amendment is a transfer of $3,738 from the Public Works Equipment account into its Capital account to purchase a transmission jack and a 30-ton press.
Katie Tabeling contributed to this article.
