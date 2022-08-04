ELKTON — Elkton Police Department’s National Night Out drew a record crowd to Meadow Park Tuesday night.
The event drew community members from all over the county with numerous different activities and demonstrations ranging from face painting and bingo, to the Maryland State Police (MSP) helicopter and a hot air balloon.
“I think we had the most people show up this year than any other year,” said event organizer Sgt. Amanda Banik of the Elkton Police Department. “We are thankful for everyone who showed up and supported this year’s event.”
One of the main attractions to this year’s National Night Out was the MSP helicopter. Families toured the inside of the helicopter, took pictures and asked questions about the helicopter and the jobs related to MSP helicopter operations.
“It is great to be out and a part of this event and for the community to see the resources their state and county has,” said Sgt. Josh Heins, an MSP flight paramedic.
All of the activities, food, drinks and resources at National Night Out were free of charge with over 800 snow cones handed out by the State’s Attorneys Office, just under 1,000 hotdogs served, and cotton candy served by the Human Trafficking Task Force.
“I came out for fun and the cotton candy,” said Owen Shirley, 8.
Hundreds of people attended National Night Out during the event’s three-hour runtime – enjoying the services and activities provided by over 60 of the organizations that helped make the night a success.
“I love National Night Out,” said Bryan David, a senior officer for the Elkton Police Department who was in charge of grilling hotdogs during the event. “The turnout is wonderful this year and it is great to be a part of.”
