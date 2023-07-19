ELKTON — The grand opening of the Elkton Music Hall drew over 150 people to the downtown Elkton venue for performances by Delaware-based artist Johnny Gallagher, as well as the bands Cosmic Guilt and Oh He Dead Saturday night.
“We have been working on this for a number of years now, so it was great to see it all come together,” said Katie Salisbury, who owns the venue with her husband Rick Cunningham.
The venue, located at 107 North Street in Elkton, occupies the building of Cecil County’s first Ford Motorcars dealership, built in 1915. Fast forward a number of years and the building was used as a Cecil County government office until the facility was left abandoned.
Salisbury and Cunningham fully renovated the recently abandoned building to have a bar, restrooms, a stage that can comfortably fit the nine members of Cosmic Guilt, air conditioning and a guest suite for performing artists on the second floor.
“This has been a labor of love,” Salisbury said.
The first artist to officially perform at the Elkton Music Hall was Johnny Gallagher, who opened his performance with an E chord on his guitar, saying: “E is for Elkton.”
Though many of the attendees of the grand opening were fans of the performers, some attendees – like John Leader – were there to show their support for art in Elkton.
“I want to support this venue because once the arts come in, it changes a town and it is so exciting to see that because Elkton needs that,” said Leader.
Anyone interested in attending a performance at the Elkton Music Hall should visit their website for a full list of events spanning from now to December 1, 2023.
