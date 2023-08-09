ELKTON — With several weeks of shows under its belt, the Elkton Music Hall drew dozens to downtown Elkton for the venue’s official ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.
The venue, located at 107 North Street, originally served as Cecil County’s first Ford Motor Car dealership — Boulden Ford — in the early 1900s. Decades later, the building was used as office space for the Cecil County government before it was abandoned.
The building’s current owners, Rick Cunningham and Katie Salisbury, said opening a music hall has been their dream and that transforming the historic building has been time well spent.
“It has been almost two years since we first walked in this building,” Cunningham said. “It’s been hard work but worth every second.”
Cunningham noted that the building was practically taken down “to the studs” with numerous parts either needing repairs or to be removed completely. Now, the state of the art venue features a 500 square foot stage, a bar, amenities on the second floor for performing artists and the capability to hold over 300 concert goers.
On Saturday, July 15, the venue held its grand opening where three musical artists performed for over 150 attendees. Less than 10 days later, on July 24, the Elkton Music Hall held its fourth show — which turned out to be the venue’s first sold out event.
“It means a lot to us in the town of Elkton that Rick and Katie have taken this building and brought it to life and will continue to bring life to our town,” said Elkton Mayor Robert Alt.
Moving forward, Salisbury and Cunningham said they hope to host a variety of performers and, hopefully, have more sold out shows.
“We love music so at the end of the day, this is about us wanting to bring in great music and letting people experience it,” Cunningham said.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Elkton Music Hall and upcoming shows can visit them on Facebook.
