ELKTON — A woman who failed to seek medical attention for her four-month-old daughter after the baby’s father physically abused the infant inside their Elkton residence received a five-year prison term on Wednesday, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Cameron A. Brown imposed a five-year sentence on the defendant — Samantha Lynne Barrow, 33 — and gave her credit for 132 days that she served in the county jail as a pre-trial inmate after her arrest and also as a convicted prisoner after she pleaded guilty in February, when the judge revoked her $5,000 bond, court records show.
Barrow will serve her five-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
As part of a plea agreement, Barrow pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of neglect of minor during a courtroom hearing on Feb. 17 and, in exchange, prosecutors dismissed the more serious felony count — first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury, which carries a maximum 25-year sentence.
Barrow entered her guilty plea approximately one month after her co-defendant, Dale William Ours Jr., now 46, of Elkton, received a five-year prison term for second-degree custodial child abuse, to which he pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors dismissed first-degree physical child abuse resulting in severe injury and neglect of a child.
During that Jan. 13 courtroom hearing, Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed the maximum 15-year sentence on Ours and then suspended 10 years of the penalty. Ours is serving his five-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
In addition, the judge ordered Ours to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his five-year prison term. As conditions, Davis ordered Ours to complete an Abuser Intervention Program; to complete parenting classes; and to have no contact with the victim, except interactions allowed by the Cecil County Department of Social Services, court records show.
Barrow and Ours are the biological parents of the victim in this criminal case, according to court records, which indicate that Ours pressed down on their four-month-old daughter’s prone body with his hands — because she wouldn’t stop crying — and that the physical abuse occurred inside the defendants’ Hollingsworth Manor residence in Elkton.
Barrow’s conviction does not relate directly to the physical abuse but, rather, to her failing to seek medical attention for her injured baby daughter.
Court documents show that the baby girl suffered “multiple broken ribs;” a broken arm that doctors described as “shattered” and that required surgery to repair; and a broken toe related to the physical abuse.
In addition, according to court records, those injuries went unreported and untreated for approximately 10 days to two weeks and medical attention was sought only after the infant’s grandmother noticed that the baby girl “was not moving her left arm at all.” The baby was taken to Christiana Care’s Union Hospital in Elkton, before medical staff transferred her to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, court records show.
The victim’s 4-year-old sister witnessed Ours physically abusing the baby, according to court records. The sister told Elkton Police Department detectives that her father “squished and squished and kept squishing” the infant because she would not stop crying, police said. While explaining what she had seen, police added, the baby’s older sister pantomimed putting her hands together and “pushing down against them.”
EPD detectives started their investigation on April 13, 2022 when they went to the defendants’ residence in the unit block of Hollingsworth Manor after receiving a child abuse complaint in the wake of the baby’s grandmother discovering the infant’s injured arm, police reported.
Court records indicate that Ours refused to cooperate inside that residence and that, while doing so, he wielded a knife in one hand while holding his 20-month daughter — one of his three children — in the other arm and told EPD officers, “You’re not taking my (expletive) kids.”
Ours eventually dropped the knife and Child Protection Services agents were able to take custody of the children and, as part of a safety plan, they arranged for the youngsters to stay with their grandmother, court records show.
EPD detectives interviewed Ours’ four-year-old daughter, who described Ours pressing down on her four-month-old sister’s body, according to court records, which further indicate that doctors believe that the “squishing incident” caused the fractured ribs and broken arm suffered by the baby.
The victim’s older sister also told investigators that the baby’s toe got injured and bled while Ours was changing her diaper, court records show.
In addition, the girl told investigators that she told her mother — Barrow — what had happened and that, in response, Barrow yelled at Ours and locked him out of the room, police reported. Barrow did not seek medical treatment for her baby, however, according to court records.
The victim’s four-year-old sister “did not mention any actual abuse by her mother, but insisted that her mother knew about the abuse and no treatment was given” to the baby, court records show.
