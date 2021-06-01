Organizations from across the county paraded down Main Street on Memorial Day, honoring veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their country.
Two Cub Scout troops, Pack 13 and 443 from Elkton participated jointly in the parade. Pack 443 Adult leader Steve O’Connor said the event offered a great opportunity for the young scouts to get outside and active after a year of virtual school.
Pack 13 meets at Elkton VFW Post 8175, where adult leader Charles Partridge is a member. Partridge served in the navy submarine service for 6 years. The scouts, in collaboration with the VFW branch, installed flags at the Elkton cemetery before Memorial Day.
“We use this opportunity to provide reverence to the kids, so they understand the price of our society at large,” said Partridge.
Jose Evangelista, a 20 year veteran of the Army, said that is important to not only recognize deceased veterans but ones who came home. His 21 year old nephew died in Afghanistan.
“It brings back a lot of memories but also sorrow for their loved ones,” said Evangelista on what Memorial Day means to families of fallen soldiers.
His wife Margit Evangelista said one float by the Elkton Veterans Center, featuring a jeep carrying a casket in the back, brought home the losses felt by families. Director Julie Graham said the float was created by a Vietnam veteran in the program.
Sandra Lyons’ son Sergeant James Lyons, a sniper, was killed in action after serving in the army for eight years, spending 15 months in Iraq.
“It’s tear jerking. You hear songs on the radio about how soldiers pay the ultimate price for our country,” said Sandra Lyons. “And he did that.”
Normally the Lyons’ family goes to DC with other families who are part of the Tragedy Assistance for Survivors (TAPS) program, but because of the pandemic they decided to stay in Elkton. The family said sharing their son's story helps them deal with their grief.
Elkton Alliance Executive Director Jessica Price said the parade was a triumphant return after last year’s festivities had to be canceled because of the pandemic. They changed the time of the parade from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to encourage increased attendance. 36 different organizations participated in the parade. Price said the Order of the Military Purple Heart could not attend this year because their ranks were decimated by COVID, a sign of how the pandemic impacted the veteran community.
The current Maryland comptroller and gubernatorial candidate Democrat Peter Franchot served as the Grand Marshall for the event. Franchot said his own military service had a great impact on his life, since it gave him a sense of seriousness about the future.
“It was my drill sergeant saying you're not so special,” said Franchot. “You think you are but you're not, that knocked the rough edges off of me.”
He said working with a diverse group of people was an important learning experience.
“I got to serve with people, rich, poor, black, white, rural, urban, from all over the country,” said Franchot. “We all were part of the same company. We felt a certain camaraderie that was very helpful to me and my civic education.”
