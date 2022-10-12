Scott Dye

Dye

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND STATE POLICE

BEL AIR — Investigators arrested a registered sex offender who lives in Cecil County on Tuesday after he arrived at a rendezvous spot in Bel Air — expecting to meet a 15-year-old girl he had befriended on social media, only to learn that his interactions actually had been with an undercover detective, according to the Maryland State Police.

