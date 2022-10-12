BEL AIR — Investigators arrested a registered sex offender who lives in Cecil County on Tuesday after he arrived at a rendezvous spot in Bel Air — expecting to meet a 15-year-old girl he had befriended on social media, only to learn that his interactions actually had been with an undercover detective, according to the Maryland State Police.
The suspect — Scott Dye, 43, of Elkton — is charged with sexual solicitation of a minor, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted, and three misdemeanor counts of possession of child pornography, police reported.
Dye remained in the Harford County Detention Center in Bel Air early Wednesday afternoon, awaiting a bail review hearing set for later that day, according to Harford County District Court records.
He stands accused of soliciting sex from an “undercover trooper who was posing as a child over a smartphone app in Harford County,” police reported.
The investigation leading to Dye’s arrest started on Friday, when a trooper assigned to MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit was informed by an allied law enforcement agency that Dye was engaging in an inappropriate text chat with someone who he believed was an underage female.
“Dye then engaged in another inappropriate conversation with the trooper, who was posing as a 15-year-old female . . . The suspect suggested meeting with whom he thought was the minor yesterday in Bel Air,” an MSP spokesperson explained on Wednesday morning.
After Dye arrived at the specified rendezvous spot, troopers arrested him there, police reported.
This marks the second time within a 41-month period that Dye has been arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor and possession of pornography in Harford County, court records show.
In October 2019, Dye received a two-year term of incarceration after he pleaded guilty to those two offenses, which stem from a May 2019 arrest, according to Harford County Circuit Court records. Information regarding how much of that two-year term Dye served was unavailable, as of late Wednesday morning.
Specifically, the judge in that case imposed a maximum 10-year sentence on Dye for sexual solicitation of a minor and then suspended eight years of the penalty, court records show. The judge also imposed a five-year sentence on Dye, before suspended it entirely, for the possession-of-child-pornography conviction, according to court records.
In addition, the judge ordered Dye to serve five years of supervised probation — which he still was on at the time of his Tuesday arrest, court records show.
The judge also ordered Dye to register as a convicted sex offender for 25 years, translating to a requirement for Dye that extends into the mid-2040s, according to court records.
As for the troopers involved in the investigation leading to Dye’s latest arrest, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. It is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible, in part, through grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.
