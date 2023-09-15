ELKTON — An Elkton man who admitted to having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl inside his vehicle while parked outside of her Cecil County home in November received a two-year prison term on Monday, according to court records.
The defendant — Rudy Mario Ortiz-Diaz — committed the crime on Nov. 1, approximately five months before his 21st birthday, court records indicate. The victim told Cecil County Sheriff’s Office investigators that she had met Ortiz-Diaz at a soccer game sometime in 2022 and that she believed him to be 22 years old, according to court records, which further show that the victim referred to Ortiz-Diaz as her “boyfriend” when talking to investigators.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a two-year sentence Ortiz-Diaz after the defendant pleaded guilty to third-degree sex offense during Monday’s courtroom hearing, as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors dismissed related charges against him. Ortiz-Diaz will serve his two-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. The judge credited Ortiz-Diaz for the time that he served in the Cecil County Detention Center as a pre-trial inmate — approximately five months — after his arrest on April 19, court records show.
In addition, Davis ordered Ortiz-Diaz to register as a convicted sex offender for the rest of his life. The Sex Offender Registry allows law enforcement officers to monitor convicted sex offenders by phone and in person, and it enables citizens to keep tabs on convicted sex offenders through the program’s online site, which provides the current addresses of registrants and other information about them.
CCSO detectives started their investigation on Feb. 12, after the incident had been reported to the agency some three months after it had occurred, court records show. (The circumstances relating to the reporting of the incident are not contained in court records.) The girl told investigators that she met Ortiz-Diaz at her residence at some point in November and that they spent time together in the backseat of his vehicle, according to court records.
On March 19, a CCSO detective went to Ortiz-Diaz’ residence in the 300 block of West Main Street in Elkton, informed him of the allegations against him and then drove the suspect to the agency’s headquarters, police said. After granting an interview, Ortiz-Diaz admitted that he engaged in sexual contact with the girl in the backseat of his vehicle while it was parked outside her residence, according to court records, which further indicate that Ortiz-Diaz denied that he had intercourse with the victim “because her mother arrived and interrupted them.”
