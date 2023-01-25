ELKTON — A man who seriously injured his four-month-old daughter inside their Elkton residence when he pressed down on her prone body with his hands — because she wouldn’t stop crying — received a five-year prison term on Jan. 13 after accepting a plea deal, according to court records.
Those court documents indicate that the baby girl suffered “multiple broken ribs;” a broken arm that doctors described as “shattered” and that required surgery to repair; and a broken toe related to the physical abuse by the defendant, Dale William Ours Jr., 45, of Elkton.
In addition, court records show that those injuries went unreported and untreated for approximately 10 days to two weeks and that medical attention was sought only after the infant’s grandmother noticed that the baby girl “was not moving her left arm at all.” The baby was taken to Christiana Care’s Union Hospital in Elkton, before medical staff transferred her to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, according to court records.
The victim’s 4-year-old sister witnessed Ours physically abusing the baby, according to court records. The sister told Elkton Police Department detectives that her father “squished and squished and kept squishing” the infant because she would not stop crying, police said. While explaining what she had seen, police added, the baby’s older sister pantomimed putting her hands together and “pushing down against them.”
During the courtroom hearing on Friday (Jan. 13), Ours pleaded guilty to second-degree custodial child abuse as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors dismissed related charges that had been filed against him, including first-degree physical child abuse resulting in serious injury, which is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and neglect of a minor, court records show.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. then imposed a maximum 15-year sentence on Ours for the lesser offense to which the defendant had pleaded guilty, before suspending 10 years of the penalty — leaving Ours with a five-year term that he will serve in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison, according to court records. Davis gave Ours credit for the 275 days that he served in the Cecil County Detention as a pre-trial inmate after his arrest in April, court records show.
In addition, the judge ordered Ours to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his five-year prison term, according to court documents. As conditions, Davis ordered Ours to complete an Abuser Intervention Program; to complete parenting classes; and to have no contact with the victim, except interactions allowed by the Cecil County Department of Social Services, court records show.
EPD detectives started their investigation on April 13, when they went to Ours’ residence in the unit block of Hollingsworth Manor after receiving a child abuse complaint in the wake of the baby’s grandmother discovering the infant’s injured arm, police reported.
Court records indicate that Ours refused to cooperate inside that residence and that, while doing so, he wielded a knife in one hand while holding his 20-month daughter — one of his three children — in the other arm and told EPD officers, “You’re not taking my (expletive) kids.”
Ours eventually dropped the knife and Child Protection Services agents were able to take custody of the children and, as part of a safety plan, they arranged for the youngsters to stay with their grandmother, court records show.
EPD detectives interviewed Ours’ four-year-old daughter, who described Ours pressing down on her four-month-old sister’s body, according to court records, which further indicate that doctors believe that the “squishing incident” caused the fractured ribs and broken arm suffered by the baby.
The victim’s older sister also told investigators that the baby’s toe got injured and bled while Ours was changing her diaper, court records show.
In addition, the girl alleged to investigators that she told her mother — Samantha Lynne Barrow, 32 — what had happened and that, in response, Barrow yelled at Ours and locked him out of the room, police reported. Court records allege that Barrow did not seek medical treatment for the baby, however.
The victim’s four-year-old sister “did not mention any actual abuse by her mother, but insisted that her mother knew about the abuse and no treatment was given” to the baby, court records allege.
Barrow is charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury and neglect of minor, according to court records, which also indicate that Barrow’s jury trial is scheduled to start on Feb. 22 and is expected to last two days.
