Kason Lee

Lee

ELKTON — A man convicted of numerous charges relating to three criminal cases – including one in which he was caught with 91 baggies of heroin mixed with fentanyl during simultaneous police raids at two residences in the same Elkton neighborhood and another in which he illegally possessed a handgun — has received about eight years of incarceration, according to court records.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.