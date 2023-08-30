ELKTON — A man caught with a handgun and a variety of drugs, including methamphetamine and fentanyl, when investigators raided his Elkton residence in February received an eight-year prison term after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a 10-year sentence on the defendant — Austin Hitchcock, 24, of Elkton — on Aug. 21 for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and then suspended seven years of the penalty, leaving a three-year term, court records show. In addition, Baynes imposed a consecutive 10-year sentence on Hitchcock for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or disqualified person and then suspended half of it, leaving a five-year term, which is the mandatory minimum for that offense, according to court records.
The judge ordered Hitchcock to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his eight-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison, court records show.
Hitchcock pleaded guilty to those two charges earlier in the courtroom hearing, as part of a plea agreement reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Lewis and Hitchcock’s defense lawyer, Michael J. Halter, according to court records. In exchange for Hitchcock’s guilty pleas, prosecutors dismissed 11 related charges against him, court records indicate.
The incident leading to Hitchcock’s convictions and sentences occurred on Feb. 2, when Elkton Police Department officers raided Hitchcock’s residence in the 200 block of Hollingsworth Manor, police said. Detectives assigned to the agency’s Street Crimes Unit had obtained the search warrant that was executed that day, after developing Hitchcock as a suspect during an investigation, police added.
When officers arrived at that Hollingsworth Manor residence, Hitchcock ran out the back door, but an officer who was covering the rear of the house was able to catch him moments later, police reported.
While searching the residence, investigators found and confiscated a Polymer P80 “ghost gun” with an extended magazine loaded with .40 caliber bullets, according to court records. A ghost gun is a privately-made firearm that lacks serial numbers, making such a weapon difficult to trace. During their follow-up investigation, detectives determined that Hitchcock is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of a 2019 conviction for second-degree assault, court records show.
Investigators also seized more than two ounces each of meth and marijuana, police said. In addition, investigators confiscated 41 glassine bags containing fentanyl, according to court records, which indicate that the drug packaging had a “Don Julio” street brand stamp. They also seized 33 MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, a digital scale and $498 in cash, police reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.