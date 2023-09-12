ELKTON — An Elkton man who beat his girlfriend over a three-day period in January, causing numerous injuries, received a 20-year prison term on Thursday, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
When an Elkton Police Department (EPD) officer arrived at the woman’s residence in the 200 block of West Main Street at approximately 11 p.m. on Jan. 30, in response to a 911 call, he found the suspect — Vincent N. Wallace, 36 — standing over the victim, who was on the floor in the fetal position after he had beaten and choked her, police said. That attack occurred after Wallace, who had been drinking vodka, became enraged because he could not find his pack of cigarettes, police added.
“Once the parties were separated, I began speaking to (the woman), who was visibly scared and crying. I immediately observed multiple bruises on her face and neck, as well as a laceration on her lip. She stated it was Wallace who was assaulting her and that it has been happening every day since (Jan. 27),” the arresting officer noted in the original charging document.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Cameron A. Brown imposed a maximum 25-year sentence on Wallace for first-degree assault during Thursday’s courtroom hearing and then suspended 10 years of that penalty, court records show. In addition, Brown imposed a consecutive 10-year sentence on Wallace for second-degree assault and then suspended half of it, leaving Wallace with a 20-year year prison term, according to court records. The judge credited Wallace for 218 days that he had served in the Cecil County Detention Center as a pre-trial inmate after his arrest.
Brown ordered Wallace to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his 20-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison, court records show. As a condition, Wallace must successfully complete an abuser intervention program.
A jury found Wallace guilty of those two charges on June 28 at the conclusion of a one-day trial — in addition to reckless endangerment and an additional count of second-degree assault, both of which merged into the other two convictions at sentencing.
One of the second-degree-assault convictions relates to a Jan. 28 incident, according to court records, which indicate that the guilty verdicts for first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the other second-degree assault are connected to the Jan. 30 attack that brought EPD officers to the victim’s West Main Street residence.
The jury, however, acquitted Wallace of second-degree assault relating to a Jan. 29 incident and malicious destruction of property valued at more than $1,000 connected to a Jan. 28 incident, court records show.
Assistant State’s Attorney Zachary M. Payne prosecuted Wallace at trial, according to court records. In addition to the victim, Payne called EPD Cpl. Matt Nussle and EPD Ofc. Michael McDogele to testify before resting the state’s case, court records show.
Wallace, who was represented by Cockeysville-based defense lawyer Sarah Bordner, opted not to testify in his own defense, according to court records.
The woman told investigators that an enraged Wallace threw her couch against a living room wall on Jan. 30, before punching her numerous times on various parts of her body and then kicking her after she fell to the floor, police reported.
Investigators documented “multiple black and blue bruises on her right hip, right and left shoulders and bruises on her upper arms and forearms, which she stated she received from attempting to block Wallace’s strikes to her face,” police said. They also documented “bruises on her left cheek, the left side of her forehead, a black right eye and bruising on and behind her left ear,” police added. In addition, police noted that investigators documented “bruising and redness” to the woman’s neck.
“She attempted to run towards the door, where she fell to the ground. It was there that Wallace placed both hands around her neck and strangled her. (The victim) stated that she lost her ability to breathe and that she began to lose consciousness. She went on to describe that her vision started tunneling to black and that she lost the ability to hear . . . She stated that this occurred just prior to police arrival,” according to a summary of the Jan. 30 incident contained in court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.