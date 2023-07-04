ELKTON — A man stands charged with attempted first-degree murder and seven other counts after he allegedly brandished a “large Bowie style knife” in front of a law enforcement officer and the suspect’s wife during a domestic incident inside the couple’s Elkton apartment, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The woman alleges that the defendant — Kevin Edward Grant, 61, of the 100 block of East Stockton Street in Elkton — also slapped and choked her, court records show.
In addition to attempted first-degree murder, Grant is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and four counts of second-degree assault, according to court records, which indicate that Grant remained on the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Monday morning.
Elkton Police Department (EPD) officers responded to the couple’s East Stockton Street residence at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Friday, after receiving a call regarding a “dispute in progress,” marking the last of several 911 calls that Grant had made within about a 50-minute period that night, police reported.
Police noted that Grant complained that his wife was drinking alcoholic beverages in a vehicle parked outside their residence in a couple of those 911 calls — and officers later informed him that such an activity is not illegal. Police further reported that Grant alleged in one of those 911 calls that his wife was driving drunk, but said he did not want to be contacted by authorities, and that he called 911 about 20 minutes later to inform that she had returned to the parking spot outside the residence.
When the arresting officer, EPD Senior Officer First Class Kevin Forster, tried to contact Grant in response to a 911 call Grant had made moments earlier, the phone call went directly to voicemail, police said. Grant called 911 again about 20 minutes later, police added.
“Mr. Grant called 911 again advising he will beat them with a baseball bat if the officers don’t get there soon,” according to the charging document.
When EPD officers arrived, they found the woman inside the parked vehicle, police reported. She alleged that Grant had hit her in the head earlier that day, as an explanation for why she was in the parked car instead of inside the couple’s apartment, police said. The woman told investigators that she wanted to go into the apartment and stay in her room for the night, prompting officers to escort her, police added.
Court records indicate that, while officers were speaking with the woman at the parked vehicle, Grant walked up and yelled about her drinking in her car. Officers ordered Grant to go into the apartment, which he did, court records show. Officers noticed that Grant’s speech was “extremely slurred” and that there was a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting” from him, according to court records.
As the woman was unlocking the apartment door, during the police escort into her residence, Grant yelled that he did not want her inside the dwelling and demanded that she not open the door, police reported.
Grant then said, “If the (expletive) comes into this house, I will (expletive) waste her!” court records allege.
When EPD Sgt. Paul Applegate entered the apartment in front of the woman, Grant continued to threaten his wife and demanded that she not enter the residence, according to the charging document, which indicates that Grant was standing at the bottom of the steps at that point.
“Mr. Grant then removed a large Bowie style knife that was stuck in the wall next to the door. He took an aggressive posture and held the knife in an aggressive manner before Sgt. Applegate could walk through the door. Sgt. Applegate immediately ordered him to drop the knife, which he did. He was then ordered to back up, which he did . . . Mr. Grant was less than three feet away from Sgt. Applegate and (Grant’s wife) while he was brandishing the knife,” court records allege.
As Applegate secured the knife, Forster arrested Grant and handcuffed him, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.