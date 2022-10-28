NORTH EAST – A Cecil County man remained jailed on Thursday after detectives confiscated eight media files deemed to be child pornography during an online investigation that started in late August, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the suspect as Brandon Michael Roberts, 34, of Elkton.
MSP’s Crimes Against Children Task Force started its investigation on Aug. 29, after receiving a “Cyber-Tipline” report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an internet user who had “uploaded child pornography” two days earlier, according to Cecil County District Court records.
That tip included the suspect’s date of birth, email addresses, mobile phone number and other information, court records show. It also included 21 files that the suspect had uploaded, police reported.
Eight of those files contained images of suspect child pornography involving girls that investigators estimate are from 5 to 13 in age, court records allege.
Through a query about the suspect phone number, MSP detectives were able to link Roberts to it, police said. In addition, investigators were able to link the suspect IP addresses to Roberts’ residence in the 700 block of Elkton Boulevard, police added.
MSP troopers arrested Roberts on Friday (Oct. 21) in the 100 block of Lums Road near North East, after tracking him to that location, police reported.
“A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices seized at the (arrest) scene revealed multiple child pornography files,” an MSP spokesperson alleged.
Roberts is charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography, which is a misdemeanor that, if convicted, is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $2,500 fine per offense, court records show.
He remained at the Cecil County Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 bond on Thursday, three days after his bail review hearing, according to court records, which indicate that he had spent the weekend in the county jail on no bond.
After investigators arrested Roberts, police officials noted that the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
It is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland and it is made possible, in part, through grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the internet and other related crimes that victimize children.
