ELKTON — A man caught with more more than two pounds of fentanyl, a loaded handgun and other contraband when investigators raided his Elkton residence and a storage unit rented by him received a 10-year prison term on Monday after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a five-year sentence on the defendant — Flavius Rick Winstead, 25 — for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. In addition, Baynes imposed a consecutive five-year sentence on Winstead for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records show.
Winstead had pleaded guilty to those two offenses earlier in the courtroom proceeding as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors dismissed seven related charges against him, including possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, possession of a large amount of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine, according to court records.
The judge gave Winstead credit for approximately five months that he served as a pre-trial inmate in the Cecil County Detention Center after his November arrest. Winstead will serve his 10-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
As part of the sentence, Baynes ordered Winstead to forfeit $1,353 and a handgun that investigators seized during the raid.
Court records indicate that, after developing Winstead as a suspect during an investigation, Maryland State Police detectives raided Winstead’s residence in the 200 block of Hollingsworth Manor and his rented self-storage unit near Elkton on Nov. 18. Investigators also had warrants to search Winstead and his Mazda, police reported.
Winstead admitted to possessing drugs and a firearm when investigators arrived at his residence, according to court records. Detectives later confiscated a loaded .22 caliber handgun, ammunition, a plastic bag containing about 40 grams of methamphetamine and 36 baggies holding approximately 11 grams of fentanyl bearing the street-brand name, “Hellcat,” during the court-approved search of his residence, court records show. There are approximately 28 grams in one ounce.
Investigators noted in charging papers that Winstead is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because he was convicted of second-degree assault on Department of Corrections employee in 2017, which is a disqualifying conviction.
While searching Winstead’s storage unit, investigators seized about 3,200 baggies containing 1,046 grams of fentanyl, which translates to more than two and a quarter pounds, court records show. There are approximately 453 grams in one pound. The street-brand name, “Hellcat,” was found on those baggies, too.
