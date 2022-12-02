ELKTON — A man caught with more than two and a half pounds of methamphetamine, in excess of $44,000 in cash and numerous firearms — including a ghost gun — when investigators raided his Elkton residence in May has received an 18-month jail term, after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Maryland State Police investigators and Cecil County Drug Task Force members executed their search warrant leading to the confiscation of that evidence inside the residence in the unit block of Oakridge Court at approximately 7:15 p.m. on May 22 — about four hours after troopers has rushed to that address in response to a complaint regarding the defendant — Lee Douglas Larson Jr., 38 — threatening to kill his wife and children, court records show.
On Monday, moments after Larson pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and knowingly altering a firearm identification number, Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed an 18-month sentence on Larson for the drug-related conviction, according to court records.
The judge then imposed a consecutive three-year sentence on Larson for the gun-related conviction, before suspending that penalty entirely, court records show.
In addition, Baynes ordered Larson to serve three years of supervised probation, after completing his 18-month term in the Cecil County Detention Center, and to forfeit $44,250 to the Cecil County Drug Task Force.
As part of the plea bargain, prosecutors dismissed nine related charges against Larson, including four counts of possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, court records show. (A Cecil County grand jury handed up its 11-count indictment against Larson in June, according to court records.)
MSP troopers went to Larson’s residence at approximately 3 p.m. on May 22 after his wife found a note in which Larson threatened to kill her, their children and then commit suicide, police said.
Troopers found Larson in the residence’s backyard, detained him and then took him to ChristianaCare Union Hospital in Elkton for an evaluation, police added. Court records indicate that, during a pat-down search of Larson, a trooper found a plastic baggie containing two grams of meth inside his pants pocket.
Larson’s wife told troopers that there was a “good amount” of drugs inside the residence and various firearms, too, including “ghost guns,” according to court records. A ghost gun is a privately-made firearm that lacks a serial number.
After troopers took Larson into custody, the Cecil County’s Sheriff’s Office and MSP received anonymous tips regarding Larson selling meth out of his residence, police said. That, in turn, led to investigators requesting a search warrant for his residence, which Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. granted, police added.
During the house raid, investigators seized a total of 1,193 grams of methamphetamine inside various plastic baggies and containers, court records show. There are about 906 grams in two pounds. They also found “multiple notebooks containing drug ledgers,” three digital scales, $44,250 in cash and other drug-related evidence, according to court records.
Investigators also found and confiscated at P80 semi-automatic handgun with nine rounds of 9mm ammunition in the magazine and no serial number, a silver Johnson’s Arms & Cycle Works .32 caliber revolver and two Remington .12 gauge shotguns, along with more than 50 shotgun shells and one .32 caliber bullet, court records show.
