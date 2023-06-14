Elkton town hall

ELKTON — After an unanimous vote, the Town of Elkton’s Mayor and Commissioners passed the town’s Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) budget June 7, 2023. The budget will maintain the town’s current property tax rate of $0.6356 per $100 of assessed value, create five new Elkton Police Officer positions and provide a four percent cost of living increase for town employees.


