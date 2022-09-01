Court
ANNAPOLIS — Elkton-based lawyer Cameron A. Brown is the newest member of the Cecil County Circuit Court bench, after Gov. Larry Hogan appointed him to a judgeship that opened when Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Jane Cairns Murray retired earlier this year, the Maryland Administrative Office of the Courts announced Thursday.

