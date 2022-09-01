ANNAPOLIS — Elkton-based lawyer Cameron A. Brown is the newest member of the Cecil County Circuit Court bench, after Gov. Larry Hogan appointed him to a judgeship that opened when Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Jane Cairns Murray retired earlier this year, the Maryland Administrative Office of the Courts announced Thursday.
Born and raised in Cecil County, Brown has been practicing law for approximately 20 years. Brown joined the Elkton-based firm of Rollins, Murray & Brown as a partner in August of 2016, concentrating his practice in civil litigation while successfully representing his clients in circuit and district court, as well as in the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. He was still with that law firm when Hogan tapped him for the judgeship.
Brown was among five local attorneys who applied for the vacant judgeship, including one of his law firm partners, Charles Evan Rollins.
After interviewing the candidates, the 2nd District (Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties) Trial Courts Judicial Nominating Commission sent the names of Brown, Rollins and longtime Cecil County Assistant Public Defender Edwin B. Fockler IV to the governor for consideration, which, in the legal community, is commonly known as “making the short list.”
Hogan appointed Brown to the judgeship on Thursday after interviewing him, Fockler and Rollins. Brown is filling a vacancy created when Murray retired in January, after serving on the circuit court bench since October 2011, slightly more than 10 years. (Murray holds the distinction of being the first woman to serve on the Cecil County Circuit Court bench.)
Now Brown must take his oath before he can preside over criminal and civil cases. As of late Thursday afternoon, a date for Brown’s investiture, informally known as a swearing-in ceremony, had not been publicized.
Circuit court judges in Maryland serve 15-year terms. As would any appointed Maryland circuit court judge be required to do, Brown will have to defend his judgeship in the first election that occurs at least one year after his appointment. Sitting circuit court judges seeking re-election must run approximately every 15 years.
An Elkton High School graduate, Brown attended Elon College in North Carolina, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 2000. From there, Brown went on to Widener University School of Law in Wilmington, Del, where he graduated with honors. Brown then served as a law clerk for Cecil County Circuit Court Judge V. Michael Whelan, who now sits on the bench periodically as a retired judge.
As of press time, Brown could not be reached for comment on his judicial appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.