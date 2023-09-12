County Executive Danielle Hornberger (left) and Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffery Lawson (right) cut the ribbon at Elkton High's turf field ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CCPS Board of Education President Diana Hawley (far left), CCPS Superintendent Dr. Jeffery Lawson (left), Elkton Principal Jim Leitgeb (center) Cecil County Parks and Recreation Director Clyde Van Dyke (right) and Elkton Athletic Director Matt Feeney (right) pose for a photo at Elkton High School's turf field ribbon cutting on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Elkton High School unveiled its new stadium turf on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Elkton High School athletes hold the ribbon at Elkton High School's ribbon cutting for its turf field on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Cecil County Parks and Recreation Director Clyde Van Dyke speaks at the ribbon cutting of Elkton's turf field on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
An Elkton High School student receives a piece of the ceremonial ribbon at Elkton High School's turf field ribbon cutting on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Cecil County Councilman Al Miller (left) cuts off pieces of the ceremonial ribbon at Elkton High School's turf field ribbon cutting on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Elkton's turf field was funded by $1.1 million in Maryland grant money.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Athletes of Elkton High School pose for a photo at Elkton High School's turf field ribbon cutting on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
ELKTON — Saying that the best was saved for last, Clyde Van Dyke, Director of Cecil County's Department of Parks and Recreation, welcomed the completion of the fifth and final turf field Friday night at Elkton High School.
“This is a professional grade field at a Cecil County high school,” Van Dyke said as he officially presented it to Cecil County Public Schools. The Golden Elks turf field, like the one introduced last week at Rising Sun High School, was funded with $1.1 million in Maryland grant money.
Van Dyke said the old field wasn’t level and had lots of pits and bumps, which became even more evident during construction.
“We found a lot of hidden footers from an old fence, hidden boxes and grade issues,” he said.
Elkton, Cecil County and CCPS officials gathered with student athletes to cut the ribbon, standing on the new, soft surface with its springy feel.
“It’s exciting that all the schools have turf fields,” said Elkton Mayor Rob Alt. “I commend the county administration for getting it done.”
Alt said the green synthetic carpet “takes us to a whole new level.”
“If you have speed this makes you faster,” Alt said.
He added, the field has better drainage.
“It will hold one inch of rain per hour with no effect,” he said, adding on a grass field an inch of rain an hour can make a field unplayable for days.
Dr. James Leitgeb, principal of Elkton High School, watched the Golden Elks warm up on the turf, noting this would be their first game on the new field.
“It was just finished yesterday,” Leigeib said. “Parks and Recreation did a nice job.”
While the football team got the first experience, he said the field hockey and soccer teams await their turn.
“They are looking forward to playing on this,” he said.
All the turf fields will be maintained by the county, Van Dyke said.
“We have two groomers,” he said of the pull-behind machines that fluff up the material under the turf. Maintenance on each of the five fields will be done twice each month during the fall and spring sports seasons and once during the winter.
“Parks and Recreation maintains it," Van Dyke said. "All the schools have to do is play on it and enjoy it.”
Anyone who enters the turf fields – players, coaches, staff, referees, cheerleaders, even the marching band – have rules to follow.
“No gum, no candy and no sunflower seeds,” Van Dyke said.
