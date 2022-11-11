ELKTON — Madison Rodgers, a junior at Elkton High School, felt the need to take a stand in the ongoing debate over book censorship in schools that Cecil County Public Schools has faced in recent months.
“So I’ve been an avid reader for a long time, I’ve read books pretty much since I could read, I love the opportunity to be able to check out books and be able to read whatever I want,” Rodgers said. “And I feel like everybody should have the right to do so. So I’ve made this petition fighting against censorship, and making sure we have the right to read any book we want to, even though these parents just want to ban books for their certain children, but I think it should just be for their children, not for everybody.”
The petition notes that, currently, any resident of Cecil County can ask for a book to be banned by CCPS, regardless of whether or not they are a part of, or have a child in, the school system. Rodgers’ petition asks that only current students and parents be allowed to request a book to be banned, and that more than one request be submitted before a book is taken to a committee for reconsideration.
In the first two days since creating the petition, Rodgers has attained 675 signatures to her petition.
Rodgers’s petition also asks that a student representative be added to the Reconsideration Committee, giving students a voice in the decision of whether or not to ban a book.
“I hope to present it to the board when I do get enough and make my case and just try to see if we can get a representative on the reconsideration committee for books,” Rodgers said. “Even if it’s not me, I want us to all vote on it and find somebody that will be willing to do that and have an unbiased opinion.”
Rodgers hopes to get around 800 to 900 signatures before presenting the petition to the board. She was surprised to hear that not many students are aware of the issue.
“This is a problem that not many students know about,” Rodgers said. “Nobody understood that this was actually happening. They thought it was just an Elkton High thing, but it’s actually affecting all of Cecil County Public Schools.”
When Rodgers started spreading the word on social media about censorship of books in schools, a lot of people started to message her.
“As soon as that started, that’s when other schools people would text me and they asked me questions,” Rodgers said. “They were asking, is this happening to all of Cecil County? And I said, ‘Yes, this is affecting all of Cecil County.’ They were like, ‘I didn’t even know this was happening in my own school.’ And they were saying, ‘I love the library.’ And they started talking to other librarians.”
Rodgers feels that, while parents should be involved in what books their children read, the other students should not have their opportunity to read taken away from them.
“The people that are trying to ban it are mostly parents,” Rodgers said. “And the thing about our generation is, yes, the parents do have the right to decide what material we’re reading, and what we’re exposed to. They may control what their own child reads, but they shouldn’t control what other children read is what I’m really getting at, because I feel that if they want control they can put a ban on their library account. And then for us, other people have the opportunity to read.”
Rodgers noted that, by starting the petition, she simply wants every student to have the right to read without external influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.