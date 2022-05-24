ELKTON — There were experienced anglers and then there were the beginners, who were easy to spot along the banks of Howard’s Pond Saturday morning for the Second Annual Fishing Rodeo.
Those seasoned fishermen got right to work baiting their hooks and casting into the pond off East Main Street. Rookies struggled with figuring out how to get the earthworms on the hook or what do do when there was a fish on that hook.
Either way, Elkton Commissioner Rob Massimiano was pleased with how much fun was had by kids and adults alike.
“Several kids told me they caught their first fish,” Massimiano said. “Several parents said they had been wanting to take their kids fishing.”
There were 145 children pre-registered and another 20 walked up Saturday morning. Some of those were families on the road who saw the activity at Howard’s Pond and stopped.
“They asked, “Can we join?” and of course we said, “Sure,” Massimiano said.
The _____ family came from Towson to participate, having seen the rodeo posted on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.
Cuan Minihane intently baited the hook on his fishing pole with one goal in mind.
“I just want to catch whatever’s out there,” said the 12 year old Elktonian.
Hunter Durham, 8, from Havre de Grace had a similar mission.
“I’m after catfish. Catfish like worms,” he explained.
At the age of 4 Scout McNamara is already a seasoned angler. His father said Scout won first place and biggest overall fish at an earlier tournament, as well as a 3rd place in another.
Christopher Knight, 11, from Elkton, was determined to do a better job this year too, but in equipment management.
“Last year a fish grabbed the bait,” he said of the reel, which was lying on the ground. “I went to grab it and the fish took it.”
On Saturday he held a tight grip on his fishing pole.
Aubree Grove, 4, was in catch-and-release mode. The Elkton girl held the small fish she had caught moments earlier in her hands.
“I’m going to throw him back in the water,” she announced, sending the fish in an arc to Howard’s Pond.
Blue gill and trout were among the species caught. He said one youngster snagged a snakehead but it broke loose and swam away.
“I saw a couple of catfish, one was well over 2 feet,” he said. Most did catch and release but some were taken home for dinner.
Massimiano had a ready supply of loaner fishing rods and coolers full of ice and bait were placed strategically around the pond.
With the rodeo now behind him Massimiano is already planning for 2023.
“I made a list of things I need to tweak for next year,” he said, among them perhaps short lessons on casting and baiting the hook.
