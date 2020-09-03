The Town of Elkton Mayor and Commissioners spent the majority of their most recent meeting Wednesday discussing a proposal from The Paris Foundation to relocate to Hollingsworth Manor and build a community center at the site that was delayed as a result of COVID-19.
Paris Foundation Executive Director Mike Brandon said the foundation wants to relocate its ministry to Hollingsworth Manor on a lot adjacent to the Maryland Rural Development Corporation’s Family Education Center.
Brandon told the mayor and commissioners the proposed 10,000-square-foot building would be designed as a community center and would include an auditorium and would have areas in the facility designed for activities such as music and art therapy.
“We want to focus on creative expression, arts, music, drama.” Brandon said. “We envision maybe a children’s choir. We have volunteers that are certified and willing to be involved with music lessons and drama.”
Brandon added that he felt relocating in the middle of Hollingsworth Manor would help the foundation in its mission to be a community resource and would allow them to reach a larger number of people.
Paris Foundation Board President Bob Imperatrice said part of the foundation’s goal would be to partner with MRDC and the Family Education Center, noting that the idea would be to included a covered walkway between the two buildings to merge them together. Imperatrice said the actual footprint of the building would be about 7,500 square feet with a second story in the front portion of the building
During the discussion of the plan, Town Administrator Lewis George said that the building would need an engineer and architect on board for the site plan for the structure.
Imperatrice said Larson Engineering Group, Inc, who he has worked with in the past would be the engineer and Architectural Alliance out of Wilmington, DE would be the architects on the project.
“We would go about the process, just like we would any structure,” Imperatrice said.
George further asked where the funding for the project would come from and Imperatrice said that was something the foundation was still working on but that they wanted guidance from the town before putting a significant amount of financial resources behind the project.
George said he was concerned that if funding comes from state or federal sources there may be a lot of “red tape” regarding how the project would be developed.
Imperatrice said he would like to set up a meeting with town representatives, representatives from The Paris Foundation and a representative from Architectural Alliance to discuss the project further.
After further questions, Imperatrice said the original plan in starting the foundation was to not take government funding, but the group was looking at possible government funding for the project. He noted that all revenues for the foundation had been private funds and private donations at this point.
George said he was looking for a consensus from the town board on the feasibility of the project.
Commissioner Earl Piner said he was not against the project, but the town needed to see everything before making a final decision but that the town was in favor of moving forward at this point.
Commissioner Charles Givens said a building would help to enhance the area, but asked if there would be any negative drawbacks.
Brandon said the foundation was working with the Family Education Center and working with the Hollingsworth community and that there was local support for the project.
Brandon said the idea is to take the work of the foundation to the community and be involved in the community.
Imperatrice said preliminary work has been done by the engineer on the project. George said the town would like to have a meeting to go over the preliminary work on the project where feasibility of the project could be discussed.
Commissioner Jean Bromwell suggested having a meeting to discuss aspects of the project, and issues such as traffic to the site. She also wanted to know if there was outreach to the neighborhood about the project.
“We need to look at the zoning and your engineering would all have to be reviewed by our engineers and you would have to go before the planning commission to build a building on the site,” she added.
Bromwell proposed a Zoom meeting to further discuss the matter.
The Paris Foundation is looking to also move in part due to several major flooding incidents that have occurred at the foundation's current Bridge Street location. During Tropical Storm Isaias, the foundation's current facility once again suffered major flood damage.
In other matters before the mayor and commissioners:
• The town approved a budget amendment to recognize an additional $121,475 of the Highway User Revenue Fund balance. Due to $261,000 more expended, because receipts were below what was originally budgeted. Some $800,000 is still in the fund balance from prior years that has been received but not expended.
• The town approved a third amendment for an extension of waiver of alcohol prohibition and authorization for temporary use of parking spaces along Main Street by food service establishments until Oct. 17.
• George also told the mayor and commissioners that the town has received 20-21 applications for the open position of Elkton Police Chief, with the first full review deadline set for today.
