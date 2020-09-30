ELKTON — The Mayor and Commissioners of Elkton once again received information last week about possibly forming a special taxing district for the Southfields project for the specific purpose of building a road ahead of a public hearing on the issue scheduled for Oct. 7.
The presentation was given by attorney Kimberly Min with Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP in Baltimore, who had previously spoken to the board regarding the proposal last month.
Min explained in the Mayor and Commissioner’s August meeting that a proposed special taxing district would be the first of its kind in Elkton. The proposed district would work in a way like an assessment, where the property owners of the properties within the district would get an assessment for the purpose of building a road. The town would only be operating in a facilitating capacity for the district and would not incur any obligations to pay any bonds issued for the district.
She said the town would be acting in a facilitating capacity to create through legislation a special taxing district for the Southfields planned use development zone for the building of a road that would be used by a number of different portions of the project.
During Wednesday’s meeting Min explained that the special taxing district would provide a mechanism to finance the road project through the issuance of bonds. The repayment of those bonds would apply only to those within the district itself and would not be the responsibility of any of the town’s other taxpayers. Also Min made it clear that the town would have no obligation to pay the bonds back, that responsibility would fall on the developers and any other property owners within the confines of the district.
In response to a question by Elkton Mayor Rob Alt, Min said the concept of special taxing districts, while new to Elkton and Cecil County as a whole is a widely used program, not only in Maryland but across the country.
“The law on this is designed for this very purpose,” Min said in reference to an infrastructure project relating to the building of a road.
In response to a question from Alt regarding what the benefits are to Elkton in setting up a special taxing district for the Southfields project, Min said one of the primary benefits to the town is that it is not going to incur the costs of building the road. The district simply allows the developer to proceed with a mechanism for repayment of the cost of the road.
“The main thing for the town is the rest of your constituents are not being asked to pay for the road,” she said. “That is one of the primary benefits to the town.”
During the discussion Elkton Commissioner Jean Broomell asked how such roads were currently financed. Town Administrator Lewis George noted that in the case of a residential subdivision the developer pays for the cost of a road and upon completion the town would accept the road. Specifically Broomell was trying to determine why this project is different from how the town has handled such issues in the past.
Min noted that in this case, the road in question would have a larger transportation use due to the nature of the Southfields project. Unlike a subdivision, whose roads would be primarily for the purpose of residents, the Southfields project envisions a broader public use of roads in order to access the multiple aspects of the proposed development such as commercial, residential, industrial and recreational uses.
Broomell followed this up with a question regarding what the developer gets out of having a special taxing district? Min responded that by using the tax-exempt bonding mechanism provided by the special taxing district, the developer would not need to look for outside financing for the project or pay money out of pocket for the cost of the project. Any risk for the project would be assumed by those purchasing the bonds, not the taxpayers of the town of Elkton.
In an interview Monday, Stonewall Capital’s Ray Jackson, the developer of the Southfield’s project said that the specific benefit to him is that the project gets funded upfront. He noted that it is very cumbersome to use traditional bank financing and that this allows the project to be funded with private investor dollars through the proposed bond issuance.
Jackson said, “I am not requesting any public financing, we are not requesting any increase in taxes, the taxes generated by the development will go to the county and to the town.”
Jackson also noted that through the bond offering the costs of the road project are also determined and set, which he said gives credibility and comfort to the town. He noted that the bond funds are placed in a trust account which are managed by three parties, Stonewall Capital, the Town of Elkton and the bond trustee so the town continues to have a say in how the funds are utilized.
Jackson also noted that having the funds available prior to starting the project allows him greater ease in contracting with other entities to perform the work as sub-contractors know the money is there and helps to expedite completion of the work.
During the discussion Wednesday, Broomell also asked about the cost to homeowners in the proposed district. As the Southfields project contemplates residential housing, homeowners who purchase homes in the district will be responsible for paying a portion of the cost of financing the building of the road.
George noted that the town does not yet know what that cost will be for individual homeowners and further discussion from the commissioners outlined a desire to know what those costs will be. Commissioner Rob Massimiano said that he wanted to make sure the houses would be affordable for those choosing to live in the district.
Monday, Jackson said that the project envisions $250,000 starter homes as well as homes in the $400,000 range. He noted that normally the cost of building a road would be passed on to homeowners by a developer anyway as part of the home purchase process. He said this method allows homeowners to pay for the cost of the road over a 30-year period as opposed to upfront through traditional means. He noted that the cost of the road has already been factored into the Southfields plan and that it has already been determined that any additional cost for the road would be cost effective.
“If the cost of the road was prohibitive we wouldn’t even be doing the project,” he said adding that the affordability of homes is relative and the cost of the road would be passed on regardless either through a mortgage or bond issuance. He added that through a bond offering, the costs are determined and set.
During the meeting Wednesday a question was also asked about cost overruns on the project and who would be responsible for them. George made it clear that any overruns would be the developer’s responsibility and would not be the responsibility of the town or taxpayers who are not part of the Southfields project.
During further discussion on the proposed bond offering, George made it clear that the bond funds can only be used for public improvements and could not be used for private expenditures.
During the meeting Wednesday, Alt said the commissioners would be relying on the recommendations of George as far as approval of the district and bond offering. George said that his first question when presented originally with the proposal was whether or not the district would affect other taxpayers, to which the answer is no. He said if the project did affect other tax payers in the town he would not be recommending it, but that is not the case here.
As far as the proposed bond amount, George floated a $12 million figure, but noted that was not a final estimate, adding that the proposed bond amount would be up to $15 million.
A public hearing on the special taxing district and bond proposal is set for Oct. 7 at 12:05 p.m.
