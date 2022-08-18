Elkton water tower repainted

After a 2020 report indicated that 27.22 parts per trillion (ppt) of PFAS chemicals are present in the town’s drinking water, the Town of Elkton is considering joining a class action lawsuit against PFAS manufacturers.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

ELKTON — The Town of Elkton may be joining a class action lawsuit against manufacturers that use and create per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) after a 2020 report indicated that 27.22 parts per trillion (ppt) of PFAS chemicals are present in the town’s drinking water.

