ELKTON — The Town of Elkton may be joining a class action lawsuit against manufacturers that use and create per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) after a 2020 report indicated that 27.22 parts per trillion (ppt) of PFAS chemicals are present in the town’s drinking water.
“These PFAS chemicals are something new to us as well the state,” said Elkton Mayor Robert Alt. “We know that it is going to make sense for all of us to get these forever particles out of our water so we are going to do all that we can to accomplish that.”
PFAS chemicals are a group of over 4,000 man-made substances that have been used since the early 1940’s. These chemicals are found in cooking ware, stain and water resistant fabrics and carpeting, cleaning products, paints, food packaging and fire fighting foams. PFAS chemicals are commonly referred to as “forever chemicals” since they are not easily broken down in nature and remain within the human body for long periods of time.
“Current peer reviewed scientific studies have shown that exposure to certain levels of PFAS may lead to reproductive effects, increased high blood pressure in pregnant women, developmental effects or delays in children, including low birth weight, accelerated puberty, bone variations, or behavioral changes, increased risk of some cancers, including prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers, reduced ability of the body’s immune system to fight infections, including reduced vaccine response, interference with the body’s natural hormones, and increased cholesterol levels and/or risk of obesity,” said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Public Relations Representative, Melissa Sullivan.
The testing of the four wells that supply Elkton’s water was conducted in October of 2020. During this sampling, Well 3 showed a presence of more than 28 ppt of PFAS chemicals. The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) has set a project-specific action level for sampling of PFAS chemicals at 28 ppt. Since Well 3 showed levels above the threshold of 28 ppt, additional tests were conducted in November of 2020.
In the first round of sampling, every well except Well 3 showed PFAS chemical levels below the MDE action level of 28 ppt for PFAS. After the second testing in November 2020, Well 3’s PFAS levels declined to 27.22 ppt.
In 2016, the EPA issued a health advisory level for PFAS chemicals for levels of 70 ppt and above, but the EPA does not currently have enforceable regulations for maximum contamination levels (MCL’s) on PFAS chemicals in drinking water. The EPA anticipates finalizing a regulatory plan by the end of 2022 for the chemicals.
“PFAS will eventually need to be removed from the water,” said Jay Gullo, a town and council attorney who has assisted national law firms in charge of the lawsuit in locating clients for the PFAS class action lawsuit. “So say EPA comes out with a regulation and MDE is the enforcement of that regulation, we are going to towns like Elkton who have these chemicals in their water to assist them in getting ahead of the cleanup cost should the regulation be lower than the town’s current levels.”
MDE has implemented a science based comprehensive plan for understanding PFAS chemicals and areas of Maryland that are impacted by them. The plan has currently completed two phases of sampling.
Phase 1 sampled 129 drinking water treatment plants that service roughly 4.3 million Marylanders. Of the 129 locations, 98 of them showed PFAS levels with two of those 98 locations showing levels higher than the EPA health advisory level of 70 ppt. Two more locations showed PFAS levels between 35 ppt and 70 ppt, and 23 locations had levels between 10 ppt and 35 ppt. The highest levels of PFAS chemicals were found in samples of drinking water that serve the City of Westminster, and the Town of Hampstead.
“Given that 75% of the samples tested under Phase 1 detected quantifiable levels of PFAS, MDE is continuing monitoring efforts of PFAS in public drinking water treatment systems and has moved on to sample an additional 62 systems in phase II of this effort,” said the Deputy Director of the Office of Communications for MDE, Jay Apperson, in his Phase 1 report.
In the Phase 2 report, Apperson reported that of the 65 public water systems sampled, none of them showed PFAS levels above the EPA’s health advisory level of 70 ppt. Phase 2 did discover two water systems with levels between 35 ppt and 70 ppt, and one location with levels between 28 ppt and 35 ppt.
The EPA has found that the use of activated carbon, anion exchange, and high-pressure membranes can remove PFAS chemicals from drinking water. These methods can be installed at water system treatment plants, or through in-home treatment.
“Regardless of how we get these chemicals out, it is going to cost money,” said Gullo. “Manufacturers knew that these substances would never break down in nature but they still used them which is why this class action lawsuit is targeting them for the mess they made that these towns now have to clean up.”
Since PFAS chemicals are used in a wide variety of consumer products, it is hard to pinpoint exactly how they are ending up in drinking water. Many residents of Elkton believe that Well 3 is contaminated with PFAS chemicals specifically because of a commercial airline plane crash that occurred in December of 1963 that killed 81 people.
Pan Am Flight 214 crashed due to a lightning strike in Elkton near Well 3 while headed to the Philadelphia International Airport. Many speculate that fire-extinguishing foam – a material that is high in PFAS chemicals – was used to put out the fires at the scene. A clear connection between the plane crash, the fire-extinguishing method and the present levels of PFAS chemicals in the water can not be made, according to officials, but it is an interesting speculation and a potential example on how these chemicals are entering drinking water.
“It is important for local governments to decide if they want to get involved with this lawsuit,” said Gullo. “When certain actors do bad things, this is how you hold them accountable so that is what this lawsuit is planning to do.”
