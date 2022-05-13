ELKTON — In preparation for its first ever Community Art Festival to be held in October, Elkton Community Kitchen is looking for artists for its juried competition.
For almost 20 years Elkton Community Kitchen has been serving free lunchtime meals every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church. While the base of support comes from churches, community groups and individuals, Robanne Palmer, vice president of the board of directors, said there is now a need to do fundraising to meet the needs of those served.
“We need to raise funds to keep us going another 20 years,” Palmer said.
An artist in her own right, Palmer said the board decided to offer a Community Art Festival complete with a juried competition of local artists.
“We’ve never done an art festival before,” Palmer said.
The festival will be held on October 22 at the church at 209 East Main St. with all kinds of visual and performing arts. Admission will be free but donations are welcome and encouraged.
But first, ECK needs artists.
“If we don’t have art we don’t have a show,” Palmer said.
In partnership with Cecil County Arts Council and The Palette and the Page, members of the local arts community are being invited.
“We have space for about 35 artists,” she said of the juried show.
Artists should go to ElktonCommunityKitchen.org and click on the Community Art Festival link to obtain the application. Entry to the juried show is $10.
The application for the juried competition needs to be accompanied by six photos representing the artist’s work.
Booth spaces are available for $50 and $60.
“Entertainers, musicians, authors can be vendors,” she said. “We hope to draw from the tri-state area.”
Organizers are also in search of food trucks.
As part of the Community Art Festival there will be an art auction. All the participating artists are invited to donate a piece, but others are also welcome to contribute.
“My goal is for it to be such a big thing that next year we’ll be at Singerly Fire Hall because we outgrew the space,” Palmer said.
