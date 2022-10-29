ELKTON — The Elkton Community Art Festival held at the Elkton Presbyterian Church was the first art festival to raise money for the Elkton Community Kitchen (ECK). The free event, held on Saturday Oct. 22, hosted over 30 artists, a food truck, activities, an auction and a chance to meet local artists.
“We got a lot of foot traffic and the event was so fun,” said Vice President of the Board of Directors Robanne Palmer,. “It was a lovely day that exceeded my expectations but the biggest thing is getting the word out about what we do and trying to recruit new volunteers to our program.”
The ECK has been operating for 20 years and welcomes hungry neighbors in the community to enjoy a free lunch every Friday at the Elkton Presbyterian Church located at 209 E Main St., Elkton.
“It is nice meeting all of the different people and to help out the community,” said local wood turned bowl artist Bernie Catanzarito representing Catanzarito Woodshop.
The money raised from the art festival will go toward supplies and resources needed for the ECK to continue to serve lunch. Palmer notes that she is still in the process of counting how much money the art festival raised, but so far she is pleased with the amount.
“This is beautiful and I am so thrilled,” said Palmer.
