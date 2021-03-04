ELKTON — The Mayor and Commissioners of Elkton are poised to renew a 10-year contract with Comcast, which will secure $220,000 in revenue from the wireless company in the 2022 fiscal year.
Assistant Town Administrator Joe Zurolo explained that the main difference in the new agreement is that the town would be paid 5 percent of Comcast’s gross earnings in Elkton quarterly, instead of semi-annually as a franchise fee.
Public comment will occur in the Mayor and Commissioners meeting in April, after which point the council will enter the next phase of finalizing the deal.
The commissioners also approved changes to two Elkton zoning ordinances, both presented by Planning Director Jean Minner.
Ordinance 1-2021 permits veterinarians in the business industrial zone by special exception. Town Administrator Lewis George argued the permit should be changed to allow veterinarians to be in a business industrial zone by right instead of a special exception, and the council approved the amendment.
The second change discussed was to ordinance 2-2021, permitting commercial apartments in residential office zones. Previously, a single structure could only have an office or a residence. After approval at Wednesday’s meeting, mixed-use structures will be allowed, though only two apartments will be permitted above an office level.
“We’ll look forward to extending this agreement for another 10 years,” said Mayor Robert Alt.
The commissioners also made a step forward in the Trammell Crow Southfields development, approving a motion for a conditional public works agreement for the project.
“This is the highlight of my day,” said Trammell Crow Senior Construction Manager Tom Rathburn. “Thank you so much for the conditional approval.”
The board waived all major facilities fees for construction company D.R. Horton until May of 2028. The company plans to build 334 homes in Elkton.
After meeting with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Alt identified a need to improve the process of screening appointees to board positions for agencies like the Elkton Housing Authority (EHA).
“We may know who they are, but I think it would be great practice to get that information,” Alt said. “It used to be that I felt like I knew at least 90 percent of the people that lived in the town of Elkton — today, I can’t really say that.”
The town has yet to receive resumes from possible future EHA board members, so that the appointment will take place next week.
The commissioners also discussed the donations toward the Elk Landing project, which started over 20 years ago.
Alt hopes they can finish rehabilitating the historic structures on the property this year. He commended the Elkton Neighborhood Community Center for getting up and running, especially praising the gym’s basketball courts — one is named after Commissioner Charlie Givens, and the other after Commissioner Earl Piner.
Piner reported that over 200 people have used the facility in the last month.
And in a reminder that spring is quickly racing toward summer, the commission authorized the city to start planning for 4th of July fireworks. The city will soon need to enter the process of vetting and contracting a fireworks company.
Givens said the fireworks “would be a ray of light for the people here through the pandemic we have suffered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.