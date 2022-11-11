ELKTON — Rob Massimiano was standing about 50 feet away when members of Cub Scouts Troop 444 recently gathered near the U.S. flag, placed in the corner of the basement meeting room at Elkton's Immaculate Conception School, and recited – in unison – the Scout Oath.
Within a few seconds of the recitation starting, it was clear that Massimiano's voice was among those making that solemn pledge.
On my honor I will do my best
To do my duty to God and my country
And to obey the Scout law
To help other people at all times
To keep myself physically strong
Mentally awake and morally straight . . .
Massimiano's voice grew stronger as the youngsters in Troop 444 recited the desired attributes listed in the Scout Law section of the oath.
Trustworthy . . . Loyal . . . Helpful . . . Friendly . . . Courteous . . . Kind . . .
Every single word came back to him – to the point that, at times, Massimiano was a syllable or two ahead of the group.
Obedient . . . Cheerful . . . Thrifty . . . Brave . . . Clean . . . Reverent . . .
At the end of that group recitation, Massimiano grinned and then remarked, "You never forget that oath, no matter how many years have gone by."
ALWAYS PREPARED
Massimiano, 63, was a Boy Scout when he was a kid.
Serving as that evening's guest speaker, Massimiano told the eight Troop 444 youngsters and their six adult leaders in attendance that the lessons he learned and that the values instilled in him as a member of that civic-minded youth organization played a big role in preparing him for his life of community service.
Massimiano, who has owned and operated Tidewater Tattoo studio in downtown Elkton since 1986, is serving his second four-year term as a commissioner in that town – where he has also served with the Elkton Alliance and the Board of Zoning Appeals. (After Commissioner Mary Jo Jablonski died in February 2019, Massimiano was appointed to finish the remaining three years of her term and then, earlier this year, he was elected to a four-year term.)
In addition, Massimiano is involved in various community outreach projects through Toys for Tots and the Rotary Club, of which he is a member, too. The list includes the annual Team Elkton Fishing Rodeo, a popular annual event that introduces youngsters to the basics of angling that Massimiano was a driving force in beginning. It is held at Howard's Pond, more commonly known as the Cow Pond, along East Main Street.
During his talk, Massimiano emphasized that his time in the Scouts (Cub Scouts, Webelos and Boys Scouts) also prepared him for his military stint.
After graduating from Bohemia Manor High School in 1979, Massimiano joined the combat-trained U.S. Navy Seabees, which handles the wartime and peacetime construction of bridges, foxholes, underground bunkers, airfield runways and such. Massimiano served in that military outfit from 1979 through 1984.
And the combination of the experiences he had with the Boy Scouts and with the Navy Seabees created a firm foundation on which Massimiano has built his life as a civic worker and volunteer.
"You are all on a great path," Massimiano told the Troop 444 scouts. "Scouts got me interested in public service. You are all being groomed to be leaders."
Clad in his original Navy Seabees uniform shirt – which, he proudly noted, still fits him some 40 years later – Massimiano gave the youngsters insight into the role of a town commissioner and what it is like to serve in the U.S. military.
He adeptly mixed in some funny remarks – like proffering that there were "dinosaurs and wooly mammoths" back when he was a Scout, which made the kids laugh – with mostly serious comments about the importance of serving this country, this community and people in general.
Massimiano planned to serve in the U.S. Marines after high school. But when he accompanied a friend to a meeting with a U.S. Navy recruiter, he learned about the Seabees and enlisted. His friend discarded his first choice – the Navy – and also joined the Seabees.
"The recruiter said, 'What about your friend?' I told him, 'I don't want to go on ship'," Massimiano recalled.
Then the recruiter outlined to Massimiano that Seabees don't go out to sea but, instead, construct roads, buildings and such in support of all branches of the U.S. military. The recruiter further explained that the Seabees receive combat training from the U.S. Marines and that there could be times when the construction projects performed by the Seabees would take place in battle zones.
One of the girls in Troop 444 asked Massimiano if he ever served in a combat zone, to which he said yes. Massimiano explained that his unit was deployed to Beirut, Lebanon, after terrorists bombed a Marine barrack – killing 241 Marines and reducing the complex to a giant pile of rubble – on Oct. 23, 1983 during the Lebanese Civil War. He and his fellow Seabees served in Beirut from December 1983 through March 1984.
"We were building foxholes, underground steel bunkers so the Marines could live in them instead of on the surface in tents, clearing fields of fire and repairing runways about every other day because the enemy kept bombing them. The enemy obviously didn't want us building those things, so quite often we would come under fire," Massimiano said.
Massimiano told the youngsters that serving in the military allowed him to see many places in the world for free, including Africa, Spain and The Orient.
He also told the youngsters that he learned to be a heavy equipment operator while serving with the Seabees.
"Serving your country in the military will teach you a skill," Massimiano said.
In addition, Massimiano told the youngsters that serving in the military is a great way to save money. That's because, according to him, the government pays every serviceman or servicewoman a wage while also taking care of his or her basic daily needs, which translates to no bills or very few of them.
"The military covers your meals, your housing, your medical...," Massimiano listed, adding that the military will cover training and even education to earn college credits for active servicemen and servicewomen through programs such as the G.I. Bill.
Serving in the military also taught Massimiano social skills and how to adapt when situations change suddenly, without warning, both of which forms of knowledge help him even now.
When one of the Trooper 444 leaders asked for "G-rated boot camp stories," Massimiano chuckled and then recalled, "We had one fellow who slicked his hair back with Old Spice. So whenever he walked into the room, we'd whistle the Old Spice song."
WORDS OF WISDOM
Massimiano peppered his talk with stories and comments aimed at giving the youngsters a better understanding of how he approaches his job as town commissioner – and also how he tries to live his life.
He remembered, for example, politely correcting someone who asked, after referencing Massimiano's job as town commissioner, "How does it feel to be boss?'," to which Massimiano replied, "You got it all wrong. Everyone is the boss of me. I'm a public servant'."
When explaining the meaning of character, Massimiano told the youngsters, "The real measure of a person is how you act when no one is around, how you still make the right decision when no one is watching."
Toward the end of his talk, which took place while he was seated at a round table with the kids, Massimiano told the youngsters, "You have so much in front of you. I'm almost jealous."
