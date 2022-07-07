ELKTON — Wright's AME Church on Booth Street in Elkton bought a pipe organ from nearby Elkton Presbyterian Church in 1904 for $50. And now, after nearly 50 years of silence due to disrepair, the musical instrument is once again filling the air with hymns and songs.
The Rev. Russell Byrd, minister of music at Wright's AME Church, and Jane Sommers, who is a retired Elkton Presbyterian Church organist, played the restored 160-year-old pipe organ on Thursday inside the church during a recital of sorts attended by some parishioners and visitors.
"This is the first time this pipe organ has been played and heard (publicly) since 1970. So most of our own church members have never heard the organ before," The Rev. Kevin Brown Sr., pastor at Wright's AME Church for the past nine years, noted before Thursday's musical demonstration.
Elkton Presbyterian Church used the pipe organ for about 40 or 50 years, after purchasing it brand new, and then sold it to Wright's AME Church in 1904 for $50 as EPC moved to upgrade, according to Brown, who remarked, "That was a lot of money back then."
More specifically, based on information gleaned from an inflation-adjuster calculator, $50 in 1904 equates to $1,693.49 in 2022.
Manufactured in Philadelphia by German immigrant Henry Knauff between 1853 and 1860, the pipe organ served the Wright's congregation musically for nearly the next 70 years.
But mechanical problems over time rendered the pipe organ unplayable and, as a result, the ornate musical instrument served only as a decoration - a silent fixture behind the front altar - since 1970. The church used a piano and other instruments during services.
It was during a cleanup project amid the coronavirus pandemic that Wright's parishioners and clergy discovered that mold had invaded the church building, including the pipe organ. That, in turn, led to an extensive cleaning and mold remediation project, which rid the church building of the problem.
As for the pipe organ, church officials hired David M. Storey of Pipe Organ Technicians to clean and repair the antique musical instrument at the company's workshop in Baltimore.
"It surely must be the oldest working pipe organ in Cecil County, quite a little treasure for Elkton," Storey, 67, told the Cecil Whig before elaborating, "In Maryland, it is among the oldest pipe organs. In fact, there aren't many things this old in this country."
Storey disassembled the pipe organ at Wright's AME Church and then drove it back to his company's Baltimore workshop last summer. (After spending eight years building organs for a manufacturer, starting in the late 1970s, Storey opened his pipe organ repair, restoration and tuning business in 1985.)
In addition to thoroughly cleaning mold and mildew that had infiltrated the musical instrument's pipes, Storey repaired a broken electric air-blower that, when functioning properly, creates and pushes air that the organ then uses to make sounds with the keyboard. That air-blower, which is now located in a crawlspace under the alter floor at Wright's AME Church, is a modern alteration to the original pipe organ, he noted.
"There was no electricity when this pipe organ was made. Before electricity, there was a big-handled lever sticking out the back side of the organ and someone would manually pump the air into the organ when it was being played. It's like a bellow used for a fireplace," Storey explained.
Story also repaired a mechanism that "works like our lungs" to regulate the air flow into the pipe organ.
"The leather on the mechanism had deteriorated and air was leaking," Storey said, adding, "Now the whole thing is airtight."
In addition, Storey tweaked each one of the organ's 290 pipes to ensure that there was accurate "voicing," or pitch and intonation. The biggest pitch pipes are slightly less than five-feet high and the smallest are the size of knitting needles. No pitch pipe is the same size.
It took approximately two months of stop-and-start work to restore the pipe organ to playable condition amid other work performed by Storey's company. In addition to cleaning, repairing and restoring pipe organs, Storey tunes pipe organs of all sizes and ages for approximately 200 service customers in the Mid-Atlantic region.
"They can't bring the pipe organs to us, so we go to them. Some of the organs have pipes that are so big, you can stand in them," Storey explained, noting that the pipe organ at Wright's AME Church is considered small when compared to those found in larger churches and cathedrals.
For the pipe-organ tuning jobs, Storey travels to churches, concert halls, homes and other venues as far south as Richmond, Va. and as far north as Wilmington, Del. Among his clients is the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., where there is an enormous pipe organ. Closer to home, he services the pipe organs at Trinity Episcopal Church and Elkton Presbyterian Church in Elkton.
The cleaning and repair of Wright's AME Church's pipe organ, which hinged on Storey's highly specialized handiwork, cost $24,000 - most of which reflects donations from churches in the Greater Elkton Ministerial Alliance, Brown said. Storey delivered the repaired pipe organ to the church in May, he added.
The pipe organ at Wright's AME Church is a gem - a functioning piece of history, Storey opined.
"It's fascinating to have something so old that still works and provides so much pleasure to so many people," Storey marveled.
Along the lines of bringing joy to members of the community, Wright's AME Church plans to invite the public to the church at Christmastime - an exact date hasn't been set - to hear musicians play the antique pipe organ, according to Brown.
