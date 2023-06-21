ELKTON — The Juneteenth Celebration was where people got a first look at what the Elkton Colored School Museum and Cultural Center will look like when it is built.
Dale Green, the Professor of the Practice of Architecture at Morgan State University, revealed an artist’s rendering of the design during the 4th Annual Community Juneteenth Celebration held at the Elkton Community Center.
“The love of black heritage ... will lead the restoration of the Elkton Colored School Museum and Cultural Center,” Prof. Green said. “This will be a tribute to the monumental contribution of the African American people to this county.”
To be located at 205 Booth Street, the center will tell the story of segregation and education in Cecil County and offer events and activities to keep that history alive and honor all those who had — and continue to have — a part in the history of the African American community.
That includes Cecil County’s role in the Underground Railroad; a network of abolitionists who worked to get slaves to freedom.
Green gave a brief history of Juneteenth; the date on which the last of the slaves in America learned that they had been set free.
The Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln Jan. 1, 1863, which began a move to reunite families, open schools and businesses.
“Some even sued their former slave owners,” Green said. However, it wasn’t until the Civil War ended in 1865 that all slaves were freed. On June 19, 1865, US troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to free the last of 250,000 slaves whose owners had hid the news of the Emancipation Proclamation from them.
Maryland didn’t sign its own proclamation until November 1864, the professor said. Elkton Colored School was part of that newfound freedom.
“Today’s Underground Railroad is education,” he said. He said it is vital to keep history accessible and to fight against book bans and censorship.
“History is not about making people feel bad. A threat to history is a threat to all,” he said. “Those who do not know their history do not know their power.”
Two years ago, Pres. Joe Biden made June 19 a federal holiday to ensure that June 19, 1865 would be officially and respectfully observed.
The Rev. Ricardo Burns, pastor of Wright’s AME Church in Elkton, lead the celebration hosted by the church with support from the town of Elkton, Elkton Alliance, Cecil College, Cecil County Public Library, Greater Elkton Ministerial Alliance, Cecil County Branch NAACP, Cecil County Health Department, ChristianaCare/Union Hospital, Maryland Arts County, United Way of Cecil County and the Elkton Colored School Museum and Cultural Center.
“This is not black history. It’s American history,” Burns said. “Our unity, our diversity, our shared commitment to equality and justice; these are the strengths we celebrate today.”
“Let us come together in spirit and in purpose, honoring the past and shaping a future where every voice is heard, every dream is valued and every life is free.”
Elkton Commissioner Charles Givens spoke for Mayor Rob Alt and his fellow commissioners in declaring that June 19 would forever be Juneteenth Day in Elkton.
The celebration included health and community information, educational resources, vendors, free food, entertainment and activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.