ELKTON — To teach kids about the benefits of adopting pets, Elkton author Marci Inden, recently published her first book, “Chester and the Tall Lady: A Story of Home and Family”.
“I started writing this story in 2005 when I was teaching my one and only year in high school,” said Inden. “The students I worked with were developmentally slow so reading aloud to them was very important and when I read them the story about how I came to have my dog Chester, they liked it.”
Inden grew up in Chestnut Hill Estates in Newark, Del., where her family owned a popular clothing business on Main Street from 1953 to 1979. After graduating from Christiana High School, Inden went to the University of Delaware where she studied education. Upon graduating from UD, Inden taught for two years in Newark before leaving in 1979 to live in Florida where she finished her 34 year career teaching primarily in elementary and middle school special education. Inden moved to Elkton in 2013.
Inden’s inspiration for “Chester and the Tall Lady” comes from her experience in adopting her full breed cocker spaniel, Chester. “The story of Chester and the tall lady” is told through Chester’s perspective of being put up for adoption, living in the adoption home, and finally meeting Inden – the “tall lady.”
“After my dog, Peanut had passed, I went to a cocker spaniel rescue with my mother and I couldn’t find a dog I bonded with,” said Inden. “So the lady took me to Chester, who, like in the book, was in a cage because the other dogs picked on him and he ran out of the cage and jumped up on my mother and I said that’s it, I am taking him home.”
Inden’s targeted demographic for “Chester and the tall lady” is third to fifth graders – readers that she says is second nature for her to write for.
“I spent years reading to students because reading was always the most important part of my classroom and I made sure that reading was a part of my daily routine for the students,” said Inden. “The thing that helped me the most in writing this book was learning how to teach writing to the students because I would write with them and have them critique me, it was fun.”
Since the release of “Chester and the Tall Lady,” Inden has begun writing a sequel.
“Since Chester is no longer with us, I have another dog and I think it would be fun for them to meet in the sequel,” said Inden. “But it was hell getting this book out so I am not sure when the sequel will be complete.”
