ELKTON — The Town of Elkton’s mayor and commissioners have approved the introduction of annexation for the expansion of Estes Express Lines – a trucking company located between Chesapeake Blvd. and Maloney Road.
The expansion looks to annex 37.726 acres of woodlands that back up to Estes Express Lines’ already existing facility. The property, owned by Perch Creek Properties, LLC, will feature a lot consisting of 843 spaces for trucks, vans, trailers and tractor trailers, as well as a five bay maintenance shop if granted full approval for annexation.
In order to move forward with annexation, the property will need to be rezoned from High Density Residential to Business Industrial – an essential factor the county will need to decide.
“If the county does not approve the rezoning, then the property can still be annexed into the town, but will have to maintain the High Density Residential for five years,” said the Assistant Town Administrator Michelle Henson. “So this annexation will hinge on if the county approves of that rezoning or not.”
If the property is rezoned and Estes Express Lines continues with its plans to construct the lot and maintenance shop, then the company does not plan to use Maloney Road as an access point to the property.
“We will exclude access from Maloney Road and only use Chesapeake Blvd. so we do not add to the traffic,” said Angela Maidment, a representative for Perch Creek Properties,. “We will also have natural forestry buffers so we believe it will impact the surrounding area quite minimally while maintaining industrial nature.”
Maidment noted that Estes Express Line will continue to use its already existing main entrance from Chesapeake Blvd. in order to maintain screening and safety protocols.
Additionally, the annexation petition asks for 315 gallons of water per day to sufficiently supply water to the five bay maintenance shop that is outlined in the plans. Similar to using the same pre-existing entrance to the property, the additional water needs will be drawn from the already existing water and sewer lines on the property and will not need any additional construction.
The annexation was passed for introduction in a 4-0 vote with the absence of Mayor Robert Alt during Wednesday’s mayor and commissioners town hall meeting. The annexation will now be reviewed by the county planning commission. The next county planning commission meeting will be held October 17.
